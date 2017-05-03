Bihar Anjuman Dammam Khobar Chapter’s annual mushaira on Thursday

By Mir Mohsin Ali

DAMMAM — Bihar Anjuman Dammam Khobar Chapter is to host its 4th edition of Dine To Educate 2020 Mission (Rahnuma Foundation) and on this occasion they will be holding a great Poetic Evening (Mushaira) on May 4 at Lulua Hall in Azizia near Half moon Beach. Eminent poets from India are visiting to entertain Dammam Urdu lovers and literature.

Guest poets are Jauhar Kanpuri, A.M. Turaz, Aslam Badar and local poets Syed Baqar Naqvi, Shiraz Mehdi, Fazan Azmi, and Saleem Husrat will also read their poetries.

Another attraction of the event is the Meena Bazar, which will be great attraction for family and kids.

Syed Rashique Ahmed, event manager, said this organization engages in humanitarian activities like providing financial support for child education in poor and weaker sections of society and to support the cause of empowering “less fortunate” and underprivileged children. We must light a candle instead cursing the darkness by making this event gala success, he added.

Convener Syed Rashique Ahmed, event manager Gulam Rabbani, co-convener Haseen Raja Khan and secretary Salaudin Mohammed Khan, Shakil Ahmed Hashmi including all ACM’s and other members combined have called on all the various business fraternity and dignitaries to grace the occasion and to promote the tradition, art & culture of India with great enthusiasm.