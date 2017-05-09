Bihar Anjuman hosts reception in honor of Dr. Shakeel

By Syed Mussarat Khalil

Saudi Gazette

JEDDAH — Bihar & Jharkhand Anjuman Jeddah chapter hosted a glittering dinner reception in honor of Anjuman’s founder president Dr. Shakeel Ahmed at Dawat restaurant recently.

Dr. Shakeel was visiting Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Large number of distinguished members from Bihar and Jharkhand states and executive committee members including Ahmed Rasheed, Dr. Ahmed Ali, Sajjad Akram, Babu Akhtar Hussain, Syed Shameemuddin, Kashif Raza, Prof Asif Daudi, Sarwar Salam, Shahid H. Khan, Syed Fazal Al Haque, and Mazhar Khan attended the function.

Aijaz Haque, founder president Jeddah chapter, welcomed all guests and participants. He praised the glowing services of Dr. Shakeel to the Muslim society in general and to the Bihari and Jharkhandi society in particular.

He briefed all on the achievements of Bihar Anjuman group over the last 20 years.

He said there are 22 free coaching centers in Bihar & Jharkhand. Over 100 junior engineering students have completed their courses, and 150 students are studying in different colleges.

On personal and individual sponsorship, 6 medical students have completed their courses and are currently in job, and 25 engineering degree holders have completed their courses. They are also in job.

Aijaz further added that one student had completed his PhD and is in a research job in medicine center at Hajipur, Bihar. Among the Matriculatic students more than 1,000+ have completed the matriculation and some have done this with support to Bihar Anjuman’s several courses. One ITI has been set up in Baghauni Tajpur and is running well. Two batches have qualified from this institute and are placed in jobs in several fields.

He requested all participants to be active in doing noble work and cooperate by taking responsibility of direct sponsorship of diploma engineering students. All are from families in the weaker section of the community. Before coaching they were zero, but Bihar Anjuman has enabled them to become competitive.

Dr. Shakeel thanked all participants for coming in such large numbers and spoke about services to humanity.

He said Bihar Anjuman is an NGO known as RAHBAR. Its main activity is to provide educational help to dropout students through coaching centers in each parts of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Now Bihar Anjuman has set up 22 coaching centers free of cost in Bihar and Jharkhand and we would like to establish more in each district of both the states. Dr. Shakeel added.

He said our mission is education and social activity through “Help to Needy” student such that their future would become from “zero to hero”.

Earlier, the program began with recitation of few verses from Holy Qur’an by Ahmad Raza Banner.

Convener Bihar Anjuman M. A. Hashmi conducted the program. Stage banners were designed by Director Friends Advertising Sajjad Akram.