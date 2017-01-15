BIP to probe violations in health sector

Riyadh — Any violations in the health sector that call for imprisonment will be investigated by the Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution (BIP).

An agreement to this effect has been reached between the Ministry of Health and BIP, Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The violations punishable by imprisonment include practicing without license, presenting false information, fake health professionals using the media to attract clients, misguiding patients through fake degrees and titles, using diagnostic devices without license, trading in human organs.

MOH spokesman Mishal Al-Rubaian said that these measures are being implemented to curb illegal practices by unlicensed practitioners like fake doctors, specialists and nurses who put patients’ lives in danger.

Medical and paramedical staff must have passed proper exams and received sufficient training qualifying them to obtain a license to conduct medical procedures, he said.