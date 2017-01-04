Bodies of 4 Turkey attack victims arrive in Jeddah 1 of 3

JEDDAH — The bodies of four victims of the Istanbul attack arrived at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah at dawn on Tuesday.

The names of the victims are: twins Mohammed and Ahmed Saud Al-Fadl, Wissam Al-Jafri, and Lubna Ghaznawi.

The Saudi consulate in Istanbul is making arrangements to repatriate the bodies of the remaining three Saudis who were killed in the armed attack in Istanbul on Sunday night.

According to Saudi plenipotentiary at the consulate Abdullah Al-Rishaidan, 13 Saudis (seven men and six women) were injured in the attack.

Shahad Abdul Karim Samman, 26-year-old Saudi woman who died in the attack, was waiting to take up her job as a lawyer with Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), according to her brother Sulaiman.

He said his sister went to Istanbul with her uncle, who is also a lawyer.

The brother said his uncle, his wife and daughter asked Shahad to accompany them on their visit to Turkey.

Sulaiman said on the night of the incident, his uncle and his family decided to have dinner in a famous restaurant. Shahad proposed to go before them to reserve a table.

“While she was waiting for her uncle and his wife to arrive, the attack took place and she was one of the victims,” he added.

The brother denied reports that his sister was with some of her girl friends.

“This is totally untrue. My sister traveled with her uncle and his family. She was not fond of traveling alone with other girl friends. She was in a restaurant not a nightclub when the terrorist attacked the diners killing 39 of them. The famous restaurant was full of families,” he said.

The brother said it was his uncle who informed them about the death of Shahad a few hours after the attack.

Sulaiman, who is currently in Istanbul, said the body of his sister would be flown to Madinah where she would be buried in Al-Bakeea cemetery.

In her last messages sent on Snapchat, Shahad wished her followers a happy new year free of agonies and full of love and happiness saying: “Soon we will embark on a new beginning, in a new chapter.”

Meanwhile, Amr Al-Fadl, the brother of the twins who also died during the attack, said he arrived in Istanbul on Monday to receive the bodies of his brothers Mohammed and Ahmed Saud Al-Fadl.

Saudi journalist recounts witnessing Istanbul attack

Saudi journalist Mona Al-Naser has told Al Arabiya of her night of terror when she witnessed the moments a gunman opened fire on an Istanbul restaurant near where she and her family were spending New Year’s Eve.

Al-Naser was at a restaurant on the other side of the road where Reina restaurant was located when she initially heard two gunshots.

“My family and I were at a neighboring restaurant that was nearly 200-300 meters from Reina restaurant. We decided to leave right away and head to our hotel nearby when we passed the restaurant and saw a dead body on the ground,” she told Al Arabiya’s interactive news hour from Istanbul.