Cabinet nods for starting census work

RIYADH – The Council of Ministers on Monday authorized the General Authority for Statistics to start preparations to conduct the general census for the year 2020.

The Cabinet reviewed a report presented by Minister of Economy and Planning, who is also chairman of the board of the General Authority for Statistics, in this regard. It was instructed to start the census work in the current Hijri year itself.

Fahd Al-Tukhaifi, president of the authority, said that the Cabinet has instructed all the government and private sectors to take an active role in making the exercise a great success.

He said that the Kingdom’s fifth general census will cover a headcount of all the inhabitants, including citizens and expatriates, as well as residences. “This will be the first census of its kind that relies on the information recorded in the administrative registries with regard to Civil Status number, ID numbers of Saudis and expatriates, and registries based on the statements of the Ministry of Commerce and those agencies dealing with the National Address system such as Saudi Post,” he said.

According to the last census published in 2010, Saudi Arabia’s population, as of April 2010, was 27,136,977: 18,707,576 Saudi nationals and 8,429,401 foreigners.