CEDA identifies 10 programs to achieve under Vision 2030

JEDDAH — The Council of Economic and Development Affairs (CEDA), chaired by Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense, has identified ten programs of strategic importance for the government in order to achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The 10 new programs will implement specialized programs in housing, improving lifestyle, serving pilgrims and other programs that support national leadership in industry and financial markets, strengthen national identity and bolster national culture, arts and entertainment, and will be operational as soon as its operational plans are completed during the third quarter of 2017.

The programs come to support the achievement of the Vision 2030 in making the Kingdom’s economy more prosperous and its society more vibrant, adhering to Islamic values, and the well-established national identity.

These programs represent the system of achieving the vision, which CEDA will monitor its implementation until 2020, following the approved governance that ensures accountability, transparency and continuous monitoring, and activation of the methods of monitoring and implementing the initiatives, the Saudi Press Agency reported. — SG/SPA