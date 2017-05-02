Classes off, flights delayed in Abha; Jazan roads submerged

Saudi Gazette report

ABHA — Classes were suspended and several flights to and from Abha airport were delayed due to unstable weather conditions in the province.

Asir Civil Defense spokesman Col. Mohammad Al-Asmi said the Civil Defense is concerned with the safety and security of the passengers of flights.

“The Civil Defense is also concerned with the safety of the students and teachers. Asir Province had heavy rain and strong wind for hours during the past few days. The electricity was cut from 10 villages in Mahayel Asir, Shamlat, Al-Reesh, Firshat, Al-Muslim and Al-Rowhaa,” Al-Asmi was quoted by Okaz newspaper as saying.

He added Bariq Civil Defense received reports of three vehicles trapped in Bagrah Valley after they tried to cross the valley during the floods.

“The rescue teams rescued the people in the vehicles and dropped them at a secure area. They were all in good health condition. The rescue team managed to haul out the three vehicles and return them to their owners,” said Al-Asmi.

He added Al-Sammaa Plateau was closed in Rijaal Almaa Governorate due to rockslides.

“People who usually go through Al-Sammaa Plateau will have to go through Dil’ Platuea and Shiaar Plateau. Al-Namas Governorate and Tanoumah Governorate had heavy rain with snow. There were also rockslides in branch roads and nearby villages,” said Al-Asmi.

Bani Amr Municipality head Mohammad Al-Ghamdi said the equipment and machinery of the municipality removed all rocks and boulders blocking roads after the flood.

“The streets are now all open and people living in villages are safe again. We repaired the damages in the infrastructure and the streets caused by the flood,” said Al-Ghamdi.

Meanwhile, torrential rains and heavy floods, which continued in Jazan for three consecutive days, have caused rockslides, destroyed roads and cut off thousands of residents from the rest of the world.

A young Saudi in his 30s died and a Sudanese truck driver were still missing despite an extensive search by the Civil Defense.

In Al-Dair district, rains and the floods closed a number of roads, stopped traffic and submerged a popular market, an Al-Watan report said.

The falling rocks closed down Salalah passageway cutting off more than 10,000 people in the districts of Al-Hashar, Al-Janbah and Al-Jashaah.

Five vehicles were washed away but there were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

The residents of Jabal Al-Maadi in Hejin district in Hiroub region were completely isolated from the rest of the world

Mayor of the region, Hassan Abu Talib, said the emergency committee of the region was able to reopen some roads.

Spokesman of Jazan Civil Defense Lieut.Col. Yahya Al-Qahtani said a vehicle was washed away and the rescue teams were trying to ascertain if it had any passengers in it.

He said two passengers in a sedan car were rescued and search was still continuing for an unidentified person who got missing.