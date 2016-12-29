Classmates molest first grader

JEDDAH — A video showing a mother claiming that her first grade daughter was sexually assaulted by two of her classmates went viral on social media on Monday.

Jeddah Education Affairs Directorate spokesman Humoud Al-Sugairan said the woman claimed in the video that two classmates cornered her daughter,

stripped her down and assaulted her. “The mother said her daughter is in the first grade and the incident happened between the first and third periods. The mother swore that she will have the teacher who was supposed to prevent the incident pay for her negligence,” said Al-Sugairan.

He added the mother claimed in the video that she will file an official complaint.

“The directorate began investigating the incident on Tuesday. The directorate formed a committee to look into the incident. The committee visited the school and listened to testimonies of several people but could not the alleged victim,” said Al-Sugairan.

He said the girl did not show up to school on Tuesday. The committee contacted her guardian and asked him to bring his daughter to school on Wednesday so the committee can take her statement.

Commenting on the case, lawyer Fahd Mahboub said once the case reaches the police, the little girl will have to go to hospital for a medical checkup.

“If the medical reports confirm that she was sexually assaulted, she will be taken to a care home until the case is settled, ” said Mahboub.