Close to 1.5m Umrah pilgrims in Madinah

MADINAH — As many as 1,444,765 pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom since the start of the Umrah season early November, local daily Al-Watan reported on Monday quoting the branch of the Haj and Umrah Ministry in Madinah.

The ministry said that a total of 1,350,559 pilgrims arrived by air while 90,285 by land and 3,921 by sea.

According to the ministry, Pakistanis constitute about 30.61 percent of the pilgrims who are visiting Madinah followed by Indonesians (17.91 percent), Indians (11.81 percent) and Malaysians (8.21 percent).

Undersecretary of the ministry Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al-Bijawi said since the start of the season the ministry has been making intensive tours of government and private establishments offering Haj services to make sure that pilgrims are properly served.