Comic Con coming to Kingdom for the first time

JEDDAH – The Saudi Comic Con (SCC) event will take place in Jeddah for three days and nights from Feb. 16, organizers said in a press statement. It is the first time Comic Con is coming to Saudi Arabia.

Tickets for the event are available at Virgin Megastores across the Kingdom and online at www.ticketingboxoffice.com

Saudi Comic Con includes various categories and activities such as Comics, Anime, Manga Art, Pop Art, Celebrity Appearance, Video Gaming, Competitions, Cosplay, Books and more

“With the great demand inside the country and tens of thousands of Saudis traveling abroad to attend such events, we hope Saudi Comic Con to be a tremendous success, leaving a foot print in the entertainment industry,” said Obada Awad, executive director of Time Entertainment, which is hosting the event.

After the huge success worldwide, Comic Con has become a phenomenon and one of the most popular events in the world of entertainment, he said, adding that it is finally arriving in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

The event is backed by the General Entertainment Authority, which is responsible for facilitating and supporting a sustainable entertainment industry in The Kingdom.

Riyadh-based Time Entertainment is considered to be one of the pioneers in the Saudi entertainment industry. It has played an essential role by presenting successful and very high-quality events in Saudi Arabia. — SG