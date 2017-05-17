Community service for those who damage Saher cameras

Saudi Gazette report

DAMMAM — Those who vandalize Saher cameras may have to do community service at hospitals treating traffic accident victims.

Abdul Hameed Al-Moajel, chairman of the Saudi Society for Traffic Safety, told Al-Watan Arabic daily that the traffic department is planning to introduce community service as an alternative punishment for those who damage Saher cameras.

“They will also be forced to attend traffic awareness courses and rehabilitation training programs,” he added.

Moajel said these alternative punishments will be in addition to fines starting with SR3,000, impounding of vehicle and the cancellation of driving license.

“Saher cameras have reduced accidents and have remarkably cut down cases of traffic signal violation,” he said.

Moajel suggested that Saher cameras should be planted in areas prone to accidents, areas of traffic bottlenecks and on roads where motorists usually drive fast. “There should a Saher camera every five kilometers as is the case in a number of GCC countries,” he said.