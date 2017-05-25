A contemporary taste of Arabia awaits guests during Ramadan at Ritz-Carlton Riyadh

THE Ritz-Carlton Riyadh invites families to break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan with a delicious Iftar. Empathizing along with displaying a wide range of cuisines from around the world and the finest delicacies, the Iftar buffet will be hosted in the hotel’s opulent ballrooms, exhibiting the hotel’s great heritage of luxury.

The buffet will feature a wide selection of traditional Saudi Arabian fare as well as Lebanese, Egyptian, Indian, Asian and global cuisine with several live cooking stations offering guests an exciting dining experience.

The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh’s signature Iftar marries together elegance and luxury through the new design of its Ramadan tent. Through its refined design, it provides guests with a unique ambience through Arabian heritage and traditions, starting from the golden palm trees to eye-catching Ramadan danglers and completed with modern table settings surrounding the buffet.

Another of the Ritz-Carlton’s unforgettable traditional Ramadan offerings is your choice of Iftar or Suhour which is held in the unique and relaxing atmosphere of Al Orjouan Restaurant, featuring an abundance of Ramadan specialties.

Suited to accommodate private events for gatherings of 10 guests or more, Al Orjouan hosts special rates and tailor-made menus to ensure an enjoyable dining experience in the city.

Making it the ideal Ramadan option for groups, Ritz-Carlton ballrooms as well as Al Orjouan restaurant will provide diners with culinary delights from Levantine oriental as well as Najdi cuisines which will be provided through various live cooking stations.

In celebration of the occasion, Sweets of Arabia have created special Ramadan and Eid hampers, so that guests can share the gift of giving by presenting loved ones with the finest gift selections of Oriental and Levantine sweets, which are prepared by the hotel’s new sweet shop.

For additional information and bookings on The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh please call 011-8028020 or visit www.ritzcarlton/riyadh.com

The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh is a majestic and elegant oasis located within 52 acres of luxuriantly landscaped gardens. The luxury hotel’s stately architecture is modeled on traditional palaces and elegant Arabian residences, with ochre facades blending gracefully with the verdant landscape of the gardens.

Native palms, 600-year old olive trees from Lebanon, and water fountains abound on the property, providing an oasis of serenity amidst the city center. The palatial hotel, which offers 493 rooms and suites, 5,800 square meters of meeting and event space, and numerous onsite fine dining options, is prominently situated next to the Diplomatic Quarter and adjacent to the King Abdul Aziz Convention Centre, one of the largest in the region and host to international summits and conferences.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., currently operates more than 90 hotels in over 30 countries and territories. More than 40 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe.

The Ritz-Carlton is proud to offer The Ritz-Carlton Rewards in which members can link accounts with Marriott Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. — SG