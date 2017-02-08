Council for Tourism to boost Saudization

RIYADH — The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTNH) and the Ministry of Labor and Social Development have agreed to create more jobs for Saudi men and women in the vital tourism sector.

Prince Sultan Bin Salman, president of SCTNH, and Minster of Labor and Social Development Ali Al-Ghafis recently signed a cooperation agreement in this regard.

According to the agreement, a Professional Council for Tourism and National Heritage will be constituted to boost the Saudization drive in the tourism sector.

Prince Sultan will head the council while Al-Ghafis will be the deputy chairman of the council.

The objectives of the council include determining the actual quantitative and qualitative requirements of workforce in the tourism and national heritage sector, increasing the number of Saudis working in this sector, implementing a comprehensive plan to Saudize jobs in the fields of tourism, national heritage, convention and exhibitions, and training.

The agreement also envisages working out a legal and organizational framework for boosting seasonal and part time jobs for Saudis and hiring Saudi students to work during vacation and peak seasons in these jobs, and organizing training programs so as to enable Saudis to take up jobs in the tourism, heritage and hospitality sectors.

The agreement also aims at encouraging young Saudis to make investments in small tourism projects, as well as to establish specialized training institutes and centers in the tourism and heritage sector.

The agreement makes it mandatory for firms working in the sectors of tourism, national heritage, museum, urban heritage, handicrafts,

conventions and exhibitions to register their employees with the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) as well as to enhance cooperation and coordination in holding job fairs in various regions of the Kingdom to tap job opportunities in these sectors at the optimum level.

SCTNH and the ministry also decided to launch joint media awareness programs to attract maximum number of Saudis to take up jobs in the tourism and national heritage sector as well as to encourage them to offer voluntary services.