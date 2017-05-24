Court: Sight Ramadan crescent tomorrow

Saudi Gazette report
Riyadh — The Supreme Court has called on all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to sight the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan on Thursday evening.
Whoever sights the crescent by naked eyes or through binoculars should report to the nearest court and register his testimony, the Supreme Court said in a statement.
World has advanced a lot, we are still far behind in determining at what date crescent can be seen..if we use today’s technology i am sure we will know at what date will be the 1st of Ramadan and Eid…if weekly weather can be forcasted so do the exact date of 1st of Ramadan can be forecasted , pls brother think on this??
But then you miss a Sunnah, because our Prophet peace be upon him did the same. By the way how many times did we all see that the forcasted were wrong. Do you want to do the same with starting Ramadan? Oud religion is based on facts, so is the start of Ramadan.
Its a Sunnah