Crown Prince approves special anti-drugs plan

RIYADH – Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, approved on Sunday a specialized and comprehensive plan to build national potential in the field of prevention of drugs across the Kingdom, especially at the border entry points and crossings.

The Crown Prince, who is also chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Committee, instructed emirs of all provinces, ministers and commanders of the concerned security sectors to cooperate with the General Secretariat of the National Anti-Narcotics Committee and other relevant bodies in carrying out training and awareness programs, compatible with the national anti-narcotics policies and strategies, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

On his part, Abdul Ilah Al-Sharif, secretary general of the National Anti-Narcotics Committee, said that the three-month program will be launched on Feb. 28 and will conclude on May 26.

This program is the second phase of the National Project on Prevention of Drugs (Nibras). The first phase of the project that focused on making aware of the dangers of drugs in coordination of the concerned agencies was implemented over a period of 18 months. These programs target mainly school and university students as well as teachers, media persons, mosque imams and preachers, as well as those working in the civilian and military sectors.