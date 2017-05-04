Crown Prince attends military drill, Border Guard graduation ceremony 1 of 8

Saudi Gazette report

JEDDAH – Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, graced on Wednesday the Tufan 7 Exercise and graduation ceremony of 6,021 cadets who have completed the Border Guard courses at Muhammad Bin Naif Academy for Maritime Sciences and Security Studies in Jeddah on Wednesday.

He also attended the concluding session of the annual meeting of the commanders of the Border Guard from various regions.

Addressing the commanders, the Crown Prince lauded the heroic efforts and sacrifices being made by the Border Guards in protecting the borders of the nation. “What distinguishes you is your spirit and determination, which always come before the machinery and equipment. Thank God, the Kingdom has security personnel who make great sacrifices in order to protect their homeland and religion,” he said while stressing the need to pay more attention to the human element and enhance the self-confidence among the personnel.

The Crown Prince praised the outstanding caliber of the Border Guard in carrying out their mission and scoring achievements along the Kingdom’s border with foiling many attempts to undermine its security.

Earlier, upon arrival at the venue, the Crown Prince watched the maneuver that focused mainly on deterring terrorist attacks against vital targets and some key islands. The newly inducted advanced marine and land units of the Border Guard and a number of planes of aviation security forces participated in the exercise.

The Crown Prince then attended the graduation ceremony. The cadets have completed training in three courses and the trainers included experts from the International Maritime Organization as well as Saudi and international security experts. The graduates included 52 women who completed security training as inspectors at the Border Guard. After inspecting the parade of the graduates, the Crown Prince presented certificates to the graduates who made an outstanding performance.

The ceremony, held at the academy, was also attended by Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Saud Bin Naif, advisor of the minister of interior, Prince Abdullah Bin Bandar, deputy emir of Makkah, Prince Saud Bin Abdullah Bin Jalawi, undersecretary at the Makkah emirate for security affairs, Lt. Gen. Awwad Al-Balawi, director general of the Border Guard, and other senior Border Guard commanders, the Saudi Press Agency reported.