Crown Prince Muhammad: The Vanquisher of Terrorism

By Mansour Al-Shehri

RIYADH — Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy prime minister and minister of interior, deserves to be named the “Vanquisher of Terrorism” and “Protector of Security”.

His accomplishments to combat terrorism locally, regionally and globally have been highly praised and continue to be lauded. Because of him, the Saudi security organ has catapulted to the forefront of global security organs.

Because of his great anti-terror efforts, which have achieved peace and security in the Kingdom and the United States of America, he received the George Tenet Medal from the US-based Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Late King Fahd gave the Crown Prince the King’s Honorary Medal for his elaborate and successful planning which helped security officers save the passengers of the Russian airplane that was hijacked and landed at Prince Muhammad Bin Abdulaziz Airport in 2001. Late King Abdullah decorated him with the same medal for his performance in 2009.

It was Crown Prince Muhammad who designed and implemented the anti-terror plans and strategies that have dealt efficiently with all acts of subversiveness. His plans and strategies have set a great Saudi example for the entire world on how to fight terrorism. In fact, several countries have benefited from these plans and strategies.

No wonder terrorist groups has targeted him several times. In 2009, he survived an assassination attempt inside his palace in Jeddah when one of the wanted terrorists, Abdullah Asir, claimed that he had repented and wanted to meet the Crown Prince. When he got closer to the Crown Prince, he blew himself up.

In 2003, Al-Qaeda announced that it was going to launch terrorist operations in the Kingdom. Crown Prince Muhammad, who was assistant interior minister for security affairs, was assigned to deal with Al-Qaeda. It was one of the most daunting tasks for interior ministers all over the world. But Crown Prince Muhammad dealt efficiently with this issue.

Ever since he took on the responsibility of fighting terrorism, he has taken drastic security measures to upgrade and develop the performance of all security organs that deal with terrorist activities. He ensured that all security and non-security organs coordinate with one another to fight this menace.

He even developed the anti-terror regulations and laws and ensured that they impose punishment on those involved in terrorism in line with the Shariah rulings.

It was the Crown Prince who imposed strict restrictions on making, importing, exporting, selling, possessing or exchanging weapons, ammunition, etc. and it was him who updated the Weapons and Ammunition Law, which was passed in 1981.

Borders

Because of high tightened security policies, the Crown Prince has protected the dangers posed by terrorist elements, who try every now and then to sneak into the Kingdom and smuggle weapons and explosives in order to use them for terrorist attacks inside the country. The policies were imposed after Interior Ministry’s investigations showed that all the weapons and explosives caught with terrorist inside the country were smuggled from neighboring countries.

Saudi border officers were equipped with more advanced technology and sophisticated equipment and machinery to enhance protection of borders. More modern security technologies were used as well. Moreover, the security fence project in the Northern Frontier, aiming to prevent all acts of smuggling, has been finished. The fence is 890 kilometers long and is equipped with radars, advanced surveillance cameras and laser devices that can detect anything including ships and boats.

Security officers

The Crown Prince has always been close to security officers and keen on rewarding officers who show high level of valor. He never misses to visit officers who get injured during shootout with terrorists.

He always checks up on them and ensures they get full medical care.

If any officer needs to be treated outside the country, the Crown Prince will direct authorities to transfer him to the best hospital in the world.

If an officer dies as a martyr, the Crown Prince will be the first to offer condolences to the officer’s family and console them.

Moreover, he started a program to take care of the family members of officers who died or get injured on duty.

The program is run by 238 officers, who ensure that the families of the deceased or injured officers get all the services they need under the personal supervision of Crown Prince.

Advice center

In 2006, he set up Muhammad Bin Naif Center for Advice and Care with the aim to provide comprehensive humane and social services to those involved in terrorist activities and their families. The center focuses on giving advice to those involved in such activities and bringing them back to the path of righteousness and helping them get rid of extremist ideas and ideologies. More than 20 countries have followed Crown Prince’s suit and set up their own centers.

Under his leadership, the Interior Ministry designed exhaustive plans to fight deviant thought and protect the country. Elite intellectuals in all fields run the center. The inmates of the center get to attend different programs, seminars and courses on Shariah, social security, etc. and will, after attending such programs, be released. The center ensures that all inmates get socially and psychologically rehabilitated. It has swimming pools, satellite channels, and other recreational facilities.