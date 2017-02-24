Crown Prince: Security of nation and safety of citizens top priority 1 of 3

THE government of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman is committed to do everything that contributes to ensure the security of the country and its economy as well as the safety of its citizens, Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, said late Wednesday.

“Electronic security is an integral part of this commitment,” the crown prince said while opening the Electronic Security Center in Riyadh.

Crown Prince Muahhamd said the Ministry of Interior has taken the initiative to establish the center, emanating from its duty of maintaining national security. “The center would become the Kingdom’s technological reference with regard to the security knowledge operations, sharing the information related to the cyber threats and dangers, as well as tackling cybercrimes at the national level,” the crown prince added.

Speaking on the occasion, Col. Saleh Al-Motairi, director of the center, said the facility, in realization of the vision of the crown prince, has built a national platform that monitors the dangers of cyberspace around the clock in addition to developing the national technological capabilities as the most advanced one in the region. “The center will also build a national team capable of protecting our networks and digital systems from dangers, in addition to establishing a platform to share information, especially about cyber threats and hacking, with other governmental bodies.”

A video presentation about the activities of the center was displayed on the occasion. The crown prince was also briefed on the characteristics of the center, especially its analyzing and tackling of security issues and incidents. The function was also attended by several senior officials, including Prince Turki Bin Saud Bin Muhammad, president of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology; Prince Bandar Bin Abdullah Bin Masahri, assistant minister of interior for technology affairs; and Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Naif, advisor to the interior minister.