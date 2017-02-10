Cultural fiesta 1 of 2

THE annual Janadriya National Heritage and Culture Festival has been attracting a huge crowd, with the number of visitors in the first three days that are open to families crossed 400,000. Amid cloudy skies and chilly winds, families, including women and children, enjoyed the warmth of the diverse cultural fiesta, innovative and productive skills showcased at the villages and heritage houses from all parts of the Kingdom as well as from other Gulf

states and Egypt, the guest country of this year’s festival.

The visitors expressed their delight and satisfaction over the vast arrangements and the unique exhibits at the festival ground, according to Maj. Gen. Abdurahman Al-Zamil, commander of the security unit at Janadriya.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman inaugurated the 31-day festival and the grand annual camel race on Feb. 1 at a colorful ceremony held in the presence of several distinguished guests, including Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber, King Hamad Bin Isa of Bahrain, and prominent leaders from other Gulf states as well as eminent scholars, writers, thinkers, poets and cultural figures from various parts of the Islamic world.

King Salman also performed the Ardah (traditional sword dance), which was held as part of the festival. Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, Minister of the National Guard and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Janadriya festival Prince Miteb Bin Abdullah, and Riyadh Emir Prince Faisal Bin Bandar were among those who took part in the Ardah.

The vibrant Janadriya festival is a huge showcase of the Kingdom’s rich heritage and culture. It celebrates the cultural traditions that unite the Kingdom, while also revealing the regional differences which create the distinctive character of the Saudi identity. The festival includes displays of regional architecture, cuisine, crafts, markets, dances and folklore. There are working displays of carpet-weaving, pottery-making, and woodcarving from different regions. Arabian dancers and singers provide entertainment, while reviving all the traditional songs of different regions. There are also displays by the armed forces, and displays of traditional swords and daggers.

Li Chengwen, ambassador of China, and Ahmed Javed, ambassador of India, who visited the pavilions of the festival on Wednesday expressed their excitement over the vast arrangements and display of heritage and culture in an amazing manner. Visiting the pavilion of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, they commended the technology being employed by the authority in disaster management and crowd control. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Al-Ashrafi, head of the Ulema Council of Pakistan, commended the festival as a massive display of the world culture, with a focus on the magnanimity and benevolence of Saudi Arabia.

The pavilion of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is a big attraction at the festival. The manuscript copy of the Holy Qur’an that dates back to 29 Hijra and written by the third Caliph Othman Bin Affan, include among the exhibits at the Haram Library section of the pavilion.

The electronic Path for Haj and Umrah is the major highlight at the pavilion of the Ministry of Haj and Umrah. The festival briefs the visitors on several major events in the Islamic history, and, for example, the Corner of Ukhdud at the pavilion of Najran tells about the People of Ditch, the mention of which is found in the Holy Qur’an.

Another highlight of the festival is the section of 30 productive families with display of their products at the pavilion of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development.

Alwaleed Philanthropies (AP), chaired by Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, is the strategic partner in the festival.

This year, Alwaleed Philanthropies is highlighting its work in community development, disaster relief, women and youth empowerment, and promoting dialogue and tolerance amongst different religions, a press release issued by AP said.

The ‘Ardah’

The traditional Najdi Ardah dance is held annually and is patronized by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

The dance begins with a single line of poetry that is repeated with drums beating in the background and swords wielded as part of the national ceremony. Dancers express their joy and pride, re-pledging allegiance to the King.

The Saudi Ardah was often associated with military achievements, but nowadays, it is performed during special occasions and celebrations and has become a widespread practice throughout Saudi provinces.

It has become a national folkloric dance.