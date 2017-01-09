Demolition activity at Corniche poses a danger

JEDDAH – A number of residents have complained about serious dangers they face because of work for the removal of one of the skyscrapers on Jeddah Corniche.

They emphasized that the contractors have neglected to put in place the minimum safety requirements to protect people’s life and property, Al-Madina newspaper reported.

They said construction debris scattered all over the road damaged many vehicles.

“It has been nearly a month and we suffer from the inconvenience and danger caused by equipment that are used to remove the tower in total disregard for the most basic safety requirements,” said Tariq Abdullah, a resident of the area.

Yousef Al-Ghamdi said the relevant authorities are being careless about protecting people’s life and property from danger. “Lots of vehicles that passed by the building were damaged because of people who pay no heed to the safety of humans,” said Al-Ghamdi.

Spokesman for the Civil Defense in Makkah Col. Saeed Sarhan said: “The removal process requires official licenses issued by the municipality and traffic police must be notified if there are nearby roads that need to be closed.”