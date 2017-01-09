Disabled athletes shine at Let’s Walk the Walk marathon



By Saleh Fareed

JEDDAH — The 5th edition of Let’s Walk the Walk Together marathon concluded here on Thursday with 700 disabled runners taking advanced spots in an event that witnessed the participation of 20 specialized centers in Jeddah and Makkah.

The marathon organized by the Help Center aimed to foster awareness and activism in the community towards people with physical disabilities.

According to the organizers, the purpose was to give the young athletes an opportunity to shine and display their capabilities.

The event took place on Prince Naif Road from 9 a.m. to 12 noon Thursday, with participants taking part in seven races.

The winners of first three positions in each of the race respectively were:

1-km run for athletes above the age of 16: Abdullah Al Shadry from Maan Center, Abdullah Al Ghamdi from Jeddah Autism Center and Mohammed Turki from the Help Center.

1km run/walk for girls above 9 years: Sara Bajaber from the Help Center, Farah Al-Ashhab from Tender Loving Care Center and Tasneem Al-Sahafi from Tender Loving Care Center.

1km run/walk for boys above 9 years: Hussein Al-Sulaify from Tender Loving Care Center, Abdulrahman Al-Yafey from Maan Center and Khalid Al Mubaraky from Maan Center.

500m run/walk for athletes below 9 years: Mishal Al-Ainzy from Tender Loving Care Center, Sami Al Sawat from Risalat Amal and Faisal Al-Khalidy from Tender Loving Care Center.

500m run/walk for athletes above 9 with health issues: Faisal Hijazi from Tender Loving Care, Saeed Al-Zahrani from Dirat Ajdadi, and the third position was a tie between Turki Al-Rajhi and Dakheel Al-Mizayni of Nidaa Al-Amal.

500m wheelchair race with help: Amin Zloom from Tender Loving Care Center, Wafaa Al-Saab from Children Disability Center Makkah and Haya Al-Araify from Tender Loving Care Center.

500m race for early intervention children with caregivers: Abdulaziz Al-Baiti from the Help Center (individual effort), Khalid Al Gahtani from the Help Center and Layan Suleiman from the Help Center.

More than 2,000 spectators watched the races along with members of volunteering groups and schools including But Why, Moment of Hope, Change Your Life, Arena Gym, Fakeeh College for Medical Sciences, New Jeddah Clinic Hospital, Al- Kon Al-Motawara School, Jeddah International School, Al-Afaq School and Dar Jana School.

Let’s Walk the Walk Together 5 marathon was organized with the generous support of local companies and government entities. The sponsors were Another (Gold sponsor), Gandour (official sponsor), Turkish Airlines, Virgin, Lush Saudi Arabia, Sofitel Jeddah, Chef Adnan, Mini Mall, Samsung (gift sponsors), Red Sea Gateway Terminal (beverage sponsor), Abdullah S.M. Bakhasheb Est. (banner sponsor), Uturn, Jeddah Comedy Club, Samsung (pledges).

The government entities that supported the event included Saudi Red Crescent, Civil Defense, Jeddah Police and Ministry of Health.