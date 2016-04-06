‘Don’t ban expats from owning 7-seaters’

JEDDAH — The Vehicles Committee at the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry has received several requests from car dealers and expatriates to review a General Directorate of Traffic decision issued earlier this month which bans expatriates with small families from the sale and purchase of vehicles having seven or more seats.
Car showroom owners are claiming that the sale of vehicles has gone down ever since this decision was announced, Vehicles Committee chief Uwaidha Al-Kashi was quoted as saying by Al-Riyadh Arabic daily on Tuesday.
“Many buyers suggested that luxury cars which cost over SR200,000 should be exempted from the decision as they are too expensive to be used as transportation vehicles,” said Al-Kashi.
A car showroom owner said the market is undergoing a sharp recession. “Some showrooms — which used to sell 20 cars a month — are now only selling two cars a month,” said the owner.
President of the National Committee of Vehicle Agents at the Council of Saudi Chambers Othman Abu Shoushsa said many expatriates have purchased vehicles on installments before the decision was announced, and they have not yet cleared the dues.
“The decision should be reviewed to take into consideration those expatriates who intend to simply own a vehicle and not use it to transport passengers. The decision should also study the effect it could have on car dealers and showrooms,” said Abu Shoushsa.
Al-Kashi said the decision to ban expats from owning vehicles with seven or more seats was to curb the illegal use of private vehicles for commercial purposes.
Many private vans are being used to transport students and teachers to schools and colleges.
Saudi Arabia is the largest car market in the Middle East and the market is dominated by Japanese brands. The country is also the largest importer of both cars and auto parts.
MJK Shervani if hypothetically whatever you just explained is true why is the ban only for expatriates ?
why they are not imposing fines on the violators instead of putting thousands of people and their families in trouble…i am sure car sell business will be affected hard
100% correct they police traffic police to grab the drivers and put heavy fines who are violating the law to use as private taxi rather conversely banning for the real users this is not equality, they just want to skip from their job responsibilities. The decision is just really seems to be biased.
Just get the drivers here to drive correctly and adhere to traffic laws. Banning certain individuals from owner a vehicle with seven seats or more, isn’t going to solve traffic issues as long as you have drivers weaving in and out of lanes or trying to make a turn from the opposite side of the road.
Saudi Arabia is the country where its drivers break most of the traffic laws. And to make matters even worse, the police-the very ones that are supposed to be upholding the law-are guilty of breaking the same laws they are meant to enforce. Traffic woes in Saudi Arabia will never end as long as drivers continue to break traffic laws and continue to drive inappropriately and irresponsibly.
Don’t burn your house to smoke out a rat!!!
That is a literal translation of a proverb used in India. The Saudi authorities are doing that!!!!!
I have worked really hard and saved money to buy a Grand Santa fe. Once, I got married, me and my wife decided to buy my dream car for which I had been saving. Once I booked the car, after two days I was informed by the car dealer employee that I cannot buy the car due to new rule. We are saddened and some what shocked by the whole experience, accordingly with no real intention booked a random sedan car feeling helpless. I am 200% sure that this particular SUV is not being used by the so called private van owners. I still have 1 week before any good news can come my way, I was browsing through in positive hopes..
also resale value of such vehicles ‘ll go down, coz less people can buy it. so even many non-expats will not take risk … 🙂
what if the vehicle was bought three years ago?
I bought a Kia Mohave 3 and half years ago and after I cleared the payment etc early only then was I informed by Kia that they would not be able to transfer ownership to me unless I can get prior authorization from Traffic Dept first. This new rule should not apply to vehicles which were purchased long long before the rule came into effect. It is a shame for not allowing somebody to rightfully own something they have worked long and hard for to be able to buy.