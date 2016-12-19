Driver held for assaulting gas station worker in Hail

Driver held for assaulting gas station worker in Hail

1440
11
SHARE
This social media video clip shows a gas station worker being attacked with a stick by a driver in Hail.
This social media video clip shows a gas station worker being attacked with a stick by a driver in Hail.

By Afnan Linjawi

Jeddah — The police in Hail, in north-west Saudi Arabia, have arrested a man for assaulting a gas station worker on Saturday, a source was quoted as saying in a section of the Arabic media.

A video clip of the assault went viral on social media which evoked angry response from citizens and expats.

The video shows a car approaching a gas station. The gas station worker fills the car with gas. Then he approaches the driver’s window for payment. But the driver ignores the worker. So the worker knocks at the window. But despite several attempts to seek payment, the driver does not respond. The worker then opens the car door out of frustration. At this time, the driver gets out and starts beating the worker. The driver then goes to the back of the car, grabs a stick and viciously beats the worker.

The source said the case has been forwarded to the Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution.

Many Twitter users found the attack cruel and demanded harsh punishment for the driver.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

11 COMMENTS

  4. No matter what, one should not open someone’s car door, it is the same as opening a door to someone’s house and entering without their permission and offend their family. If the driver did not pay and drove away, the gas station attendant should just report the matter with car’s number plate to local law enforcement.

    By opening the door you are invading someone’s privacy and the owner can react in any way possible to protect their family’s unwarranted invasion by a stranger.

    • Dear Tim
      If that driver goes without paying it is deducted from that poor man’s salary so do not show any sympathy towards that guy who is driving coz hitting that poor worker with a bat is not at all justifiable

    • Mr. Tim It is not unwarranted invasion by a stranger.
      Instead it is being called by the Car Owner by avoiding several knocks of the stranger for his right.

  5. I agree. His licence should be cancelled and he should be put behind bars. The victim should be compensated too from the fine on the offender.

LEAVE A REPLY