Driver held for assaulting gas station worker in Hail

By Afnan Linjawi

Jeddah — The police in Hail, in north-west Saudi Arabia, have arrested a man for assaulting a gas station worker on Saturday, a source was quoted as saying in a section of the Arabic media.

A video clip of the assault went viral on social media which evoked angry response from citizens and expats.

The video shows a car approaching a gas station. The gas station worker fills the car with gas. Then he approaches the driver’s window for payment. But the driver ignores the worker. So the worker knocks at the window. But despite several attempts to seek payment, the driver does not respond. The worker then opens the car door out of frustration. At this time, the driver gets out and starts beating the worker. The driver then goes to the back of the car, grabs a stick and viciously beats the worker.

The source said the case has been forwarded to the Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution.

Many Twitter users found the attack cruel and demanded harsh punishment for the driver.