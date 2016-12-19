Driver held for assaulting gas station worker in Hail

By Afnan Linjawi
Jeddah — The police in Hail, in north-west Saudi Arabia, have arrested a man for assaulting a gas station worker on Saturday, a source was quoted as saying in a section of the Arabic media.
A video clip of the assault went viral on social media which evoked angry response from citizens and expats.
The video shows a car approaching a gas station. The gas station worker fills the car with gas. Then he approaches the driver’s window for payment. But the driver ignores the worker. So the worker knocks at the window. But despite several attempts to seek payment, the driver does not respond. The worker then opens the car door out of frustration. At this time, the driver gets out and starts beating the worker. The driver then goes to the back of the car, grabs a stick and viciously beats the worker.
The source said the case has been forwarded to the Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution.
Many Twitter users found the attack cruel and demanded harsh punishment for the driver.
this drivers should be barred using vehicle his license should be impounded permanently.
Justice should be done and the man engaged in incident should be punished.
Don”t they have a ‘pay first before fuelling system in Saudi Arabia? Situations such as this can be avoided.
No matter what, one should not open someone’s car door, it is the same as opening a door to someone’s house and entering without their permission and offend their family. If the driver did not pay and drove away, the gas station attendant should just report the matter with car’s number plate to local law enforcement.
By opening the door you are invading someone’s privacy and the owner can react in any way possible to protect their family’s unwarranted invasion by a stranger.
Dear Tim
If that driver goes without paying it is deducted from that poor man’s salary so do not show any sympathy towards that guy who is driving coz hitting that poor worker with a bat is not at all justifiable
Tim, i guess u need to find another planet where ur tyoe of reasoning is accepted.
Did You saw him opening the car’s door?? All I saw was the man knocking at the car’s door.
Mr. Tim It is not unwarranted invasion by a stranger.
Instead it is being called by the Car Owner by avoiding several knocks of the stranger for his right.
You mean people should respect the privacy of thieves? I don’t think so.
I agree. His licence should be cancelled and he should be put behind bars. The victim should be compensated too from the fine on the offender.
Why this news hides the identity of attacker.. Anyone who violates the law, must be punished.