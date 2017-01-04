Drug smuggling bids foiled; 5 held

Riyadh — The Saudi-Egyptian security cooperation succeeded in thwarting an attempt to smuggle into the Kingdom more than seven million Captagon pills and other contraband items.

Five smugglers were also arrested during the operation, security spokesman of Interior Ministry said in a statement here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, highway security patrol teams foiled an attempt to smuggle into Jazan drugs worth more than SR1 million on Tuesday.

Maj. Gen. Nasser Al-Duwaisy, director of police in Jazan region and head of the permanent security committee in the region, said that patrol teams became suspicious of a car on the highway north of Jazan city. When the driver was asked to stop the car, he sped away resulting in a chase. The man was arrested and a huge cache of drugs was seized from the car.