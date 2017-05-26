The dual SIM dilemma 1 of 5

By Irfan Mohammed

Saudi Gazette

SAUDI telecom authorities recently tightened the rules for the use of prepaid SIM cards by expatriates living in the country.

Expatriates can now subscribe to a maximum of two prepaid SIM cards, whether voice or data. The cap applies only to new SIM registrations. Those who already own more than two numbers can continue using them, but will not be able to register more prepaid SIMs in their name. However, they can subscribe to any number of postpaid lines.

The norm set by the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) is confirmed by all telecom service provider outlets. Saudi Gazette has met several expatriates who were unable to obtain additional SIMs because of the new rule.

A senior official with the CITC told Saudi Gazette that the move was part of a security measure to prevent any abuse of SIM cards.

If someone wants to subscribe for an additional SIM card for use by his wife or children, they can only obtain it by personally visiting a telecom service provider outlet.

If one had obtained a SIM for voice or data in the past from any of the service providers and even if it is defunct, they have yet to cancel it by visiting the sales office of the concerned service provider in order to buy a new SIM.

Users can check how many SIM cards are registered under their name by sending SMS to their service provider. They can also do so by visiting https://portalservices.citc.gov.sa/E-Services/MyNumbers/MyNumbersInquiry.aspx

One reason for expatriates making multiple SIM purchases is frequent data and voice call promotions by specific service providers that cannot be utilized to make calls between rival networks without paying extra charges. Given this scenario, the number of prepaid subscribers is much higher compared with post-paid users.

The popularity of mobile technology is driving up the Internet usage and the Kingdom has a very high smartphone penetration in the world. There were about 48 million Internet subscribers in the country in 2016 for a population of 31.52 million.

Prepaid subscriptions constitute the majority with over 82 percent.

Prepaid SIM cards are popular and preferred by expatriate workers as they can be easily obtained after biometric registration and also because the users can control their cost.

Another reason for the trend is the telecom service providers restricting unlimited data package in prepaid category. This prompts users, especially expatriates who spend hours together online making video and voice calls, to buy more than one SIM for data usage.

Saudi Arabia hosts the largest number of expatriate workers in the Gulf region and most whom live alone without their families. They need to make constant contacts with their families back home and Internet communication is the cheapest option for them.

The total number of mobile subscriptions in the Kingdom was around 50 million in 2014, with a penetration rate of 165 percent, according to the CITC. This has dropped to around 48 million in early 2016.

The continued decrease in the number of subscriptions since 2012 was due to the adoption of CITC’s decision linking the sale and activation of prepaid SIM cards with the national ID systems. As companies deactivated a large number of unidentified SIM cards, this impacted the total number of subscriptions and the penetration rate, the CITC said in a report.

The deadline for fingerprint registration for mobile phone subscribers of all service providers in the Kingdom was July 20, 2016. The deadline was extended from April 17 previously, giving subscribers three more months to record their biometrics. Mobile phone connections of all types of subscribers, including post-paid and prepaid ones, who failed to register their fingerprints and update data were disconnected as no more extension of grace period was given. Earlier, CITC had extended the deadline for fingerprint registration for both post-paid and prepaid customers.