Efforts on to bring life back on track after floods

By Abdullah Al-Jiraidan

RIYADH — Civil Defense and municipality personnel are working around the clock to clear debris and drain water from streets and highways in the regions affected by floods caused by incessant rain.

Torrential rain continued to lash Jazan region and the Eastern Province. The main road to Al-Yamamah in Al-Kharj was flooded cutting its access from other areas.

A resident said many people were stranded on a road for hours. “We have never seen such heavy rain in the past six years,” said Hasan Abdulrahman, a resident.

Jazan Emir Prince Mohammad Bin Nasser ordered all directorates to implement the emergency safety and security measures.

He made sure all directorates and authorities have enough human resources and equipment to carry out emergency plans.

There was a rockslide on the road connecting Al-Raith and Mount Al-Qahr which blocked the road and prevented people from reaching the villages behind the mountain. The extreme weather also led to the power outage throughout the province.

Asir Municipality drained accumulated water from the streets in Abha.

Spokesman for Asir governorate Saeed Al-Shahrani said that efforts continued on the fourth consecutive day on Friday to pump out water and clear debris from the roads.

The Ministry of Transport has closed Dhahran –Abqaiq –Al-Ahsa Road after it was flooded following heaving rain that lashed the region over the last few days. Those who are traveling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Al-Ahsa have been instructed to take alternative roads.

Turki Al-Tuaimi, the ministry’s spokesman and general supervisor for marketing and communications, said that the road, one of the main arteries in the Eastern Province, will soon reopen after draining the floodwater.

The road was submerged with water overflowing from the nearby flooded lagoon of MODON (Saudi Industrial Property Authority) and that led to the total closure of the road from the second industrial city intersection toward Al-Ahsa in order to ensure the safety of road users.

Al-Tuaimi said the Transport Department in the Eastern Province has mobilized all its manpower and equipment to drain water and clear debris from the road over the last 24 hours so as to restore vehicular traffic. He urged those who travel to UAE, Qatar and Al-Ahsa to take Dammam –Riyadh Expressway or the Coastal Road.

Meanwhile, northern Tabuk region witnessed heavy snowfall. Mountains, valleys and roads in most parts of the province including Haql, Halat Ammar, Tafha, Zaita, and Olqan were blanketed with snow.

Several families and motorists were out to enjoy the weather and take pictures of the beautiful sights amid elaborate security and safety arrangements made by the civilian and military authorities.