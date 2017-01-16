More efforts pledged to defeat Daesh

Riyadh — Representatives of Anti-Daesh Global Coalition countries participating in a conference here on Sunday pledged to raise their level of coordination, boost anti-Daesh efforts, and bolster the participation of Arab and Muslim countries in the coalition.

A communiqué issued at the end of the meeting of the chiefs of the general staff of 14 countries of the Anti-Daesh Global Coalition specified the current challenges and the latest developments in the war against the Daesh terrorist organization.

Addressing the conference Saudi Chief of the General Staff Gen. Abdulrahman Bin Saleh Al-Bunayan said that Daesh is currently among the most dangerous terror organizations.

He said that the Kingdom has been among the countries worst affected by terrorism.

The Kingdom works seriously to combat terrorism by fighting against terror ideology, organizations, misleading information and its fighting capabilities, he said.

The Kingdom also urged Arab and Muslim countries participating in the Anti-Daesh Global Coalition to boost their participation, exert more efforts and involve effectively in the international campaign against Daesh for regional and global security and stability.

The Kingdom is an effective partner in the international campaign against Daesh in Syria. The Kingdom’s contribution has not only been restricted to military operations but extended to include humanitarian assistance for the people of Iraq and Syria. The Kingdom is doing the same in Yemen.

Al-Bunayan praised the success of the anti-Daesh global coalition which paved the way for the third and most decisive phase of defeating Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

He said fighting terror will take a long time and it requires continuous global efforts.

Al-Bunayan said that immoral and illegal practices of extremist Shiite militias necessitate that they should not be allowed to participate in the global efforts to liberate the regions under Daesh control.

He also said that the continuing air strikes by Russia and Syrian regime on moderate Syrian opposition in cities and villages have helped Daesh militants to spread across Syria and also displaced a large number of civilians.

Chiefs of General Staff of Saudi Arabia, US, Jordan, UAE, Bahrain, Turkey, Tunisia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Morocco and Nigeria participated in the conference.

More than 60 countries are members of the coalition working jointly to tackling Daesh.

The coalition is taking military action, targeting Daesh’s financial sources and economic infrastructure, and preventing the flow of foreign terrorists across borders.