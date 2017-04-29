Entertaining the elderly 1 of 4

Saudi Gazette report

FOR many Saudi parents over the age of 60, time at home often means hours spent in front of the TV. Increasingly busy lifestyles mean the elderly typically only spend quality time with their children and grandchildren on the weekends. For entertainment, soap operas, similar in style to Latin telenovelas, help fill the emotional void for millions of elderly viewers across the Gulf. Al-Riyadh daily explores the role of Gulf TV serials in entertaining the elderly.

“My mother is glued to the TV set and does not put down the remote control. She loves watching Gulf TV serials a lot because she always finds a way to relate to the characters,” said Fatimah Abdullah, a schoolteacher who takes care of her mother.

Fatimah said she noticed that her mother loves watching TV serials that are full of drama and depressing scenes, something she has tried talking to her about.

“It is as if my mother is living the same experience the oppressed women in the show are. My mother talks about the TV characters, most of who are women, all the time. If a man beats his wife on TV, my mother gets furious and depressed. I want her to be happier but there is only so much time I can spend with her,” she added.

Nurse Manal Salih also takes care of her mother at home and refuses to let her live alone. She blames Gulf TV serials for having a negative impact on her mother’s morale because most of the serials focus on bitter and painful topics.

“Some serials depict ungrateful sons and daughters and how they ill-treat their parents while others focus on oppressed wives. I do not understand why the majority of Gulf TV serials depict such sad and painful stories? What happened to the good and positive stories? Elderly people need positivity and shows that boost their morale and lift their spirits,” she said.

Psychiatrist Dr. Shareef Azzam said elderly people go through many physical and psychological changes that elicit a range of emotions, something that explains why they develop a sort of bond with characters on TV.

“They turn to TV because they do not want to sit alone at home. For them, the TV is their world where they can travel wherever and whenever they want. Because of this love, they get emotionally attached to the characters they see in a TV serial. In fact, the elderly feel deserted because no one has time to sit down and talk to them. TV fills this void and they don’t have to give anything in return,” he explained.

But how far does TV go in replacing human interaction? For Dr. Azzam, the answer is not very far.

“I have seen many elderly people at my clinic whose children brought them in because they felt their parents were no longer interested in life and wanted to spend their time alone. One of the solutions that saves the elderly from seclusion is for their sons and daughters to spend more time with them and do activities together. It is better to take the elderly out a lot and on daily basis to let them intermingle with people outside too,” he said.