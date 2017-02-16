EOW scheduled in Dammam on Feb. 24-25

RIYADH — The Philippine Embassy here announced that it will conduct a Consular Outreach Mission or “Embassy on Wheels”, in order for Filipinos in the region to avail consular services.

The services areas follows: Passport Services (new/renewal/replacement); passport extension; travel document issuance; notarial and authentication services and civil registry services (birth/marriage/death).

The services will be offered at Moon Hotel, Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Road, Al Mazruiyah, Dammam 32414, Eastern Region on Feb. 24-25 between (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday; 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, Saturday)

For passport applicants, the Philippine Embassy implements a Passport Appointment System, except for: a. Infants who are six (6) months and below; b. Pregnant women; c. Senior citizens who are aged 60 years old and above d. Physically-challenged applicants; and, e. Applicants whose passports have been declared lost, damaged or mutilated.

All applicants for passport renewal will be accommodated based on their previously obtained appointment. All applicants must personally secure/book an appointment, free of charge, thru the Embassy’s website at: riyadhpe.dfa.gov.ph by using their own e-mail address. A confirmation of an applicant’s appointment will be sent to the same e-mail used in securing/booking an appointment.

Only one (1) appointment booking per applicant is allowed, otherwise, all bookings made under the same name or email address will be invalidated. Appointments made under an alias or fictitious name will also be invalidated.

Appointments for passport applicants will be made available five (5) days before the actual schedule.

In compliance with hotel’s rules and regulations and in view of the limited space at the venue, passport applicants are instructed to come only during the time of their appointment to avoid over-crowding.

Applicants who require assistance will be allowed to bring one (1) companion inside the venue. Those who do not have any appointment or transaction during the consular outreach mission will not also be allowed inside the venue. All passport applicants must also bring their old passport and a photocopy of their passport’s data page as well as the passport appointment confirmation. Passport application fee is SR240.00

Those claiming their new passport should bring their old passports for cancelation, including the receipt. Those who cannot personally claim their passport must provide an Authorization Letter to the one who will claim their passport, aside from bringing along the other required documents.

Those claiming their new passports which were applied for in another site, whether in other locations in Saudi Arabia, in the Philippines or other Foreign Service Posts must make an official request through the Consular Section by calling Telephone No. 482-3816 and/or sending an email to: consular@philembassy_riyadh.org.

All passports available for release are posted on the Embassy’s website at least three (3) days before the actual schedule.

For those availing of other consular services, applicants will be entertained on a “first come, first serve” basis. Priority will likewise be given to the following: a. Pregnant women; b. Senior citizens who are aged 60 years old and above; and, c. Physically-challenged applicants.

Applicants for other consular services must bring a photocopy of their valid passport and other relevant documents.