EP Emir opens new road linking Dammam to Riyadh Expressway

DAMMAM — Prince Saud Bin Naif, emir of the Eastern Province, opened a new road connecting Dammam to the Riyadh Expressway. Transport Minister Sulaiman Al-Hamdan and several other senior officials attended the opening ceremony held at the emir’s office in Dammam, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Speaking on the occasion, Prince Saud Bin Naif said that the new road would be instrumental in having a dramatic improvement in the traffic flow in Dammam and the neighboring regions. He praised all those who exerted great efforts in implementing the road project. “This also shows the extra keenness of the government in making available of more comfort and facilities for the citizens and expatriates through implementing main and branch road projects in all regions of the Kingdom,” the emir said.

The 61-kilometer double road project with three lanes in each direction was implemented by the Ministry of Transport at a cost of SR327.2 million. The road, passing through west of Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport, directly connects to the Dammam–Abu Hadriyah Expressway, which joins the Riyadh Expressway, and this road reduces the distance to Riyadh by 31 kilometers.

There are intersections on the road, which help both heavy and light vehicles coming from Abu Hadriyah toward the direction of Riyadh and other destinations of the Central and Western regions to directly enter the Expressway without crossing Dammam city. The road will also be helpful to several residential neighborhoods, farms and airport support services.

Those who attended the opening ceremony also included Rumaih Al-Rumaih, president of Saudi Railway Organization, Nabeel Al-Amoudi, president of Saudi Ports Authority, Hadloul Al-Hadloul, deputy minister for strategic planning at the Ministry of Transport, and Khamees Al-Ghamdi, deputy minister for projects and road management.