EWF holds innovative workshop

By Syed Mussarat Khalil

Saudi Gazette

JEDDAH — Engineers Welfare Forum (EWF) held a professional workshop on “Innovative Sciences and Engineering” at Jeddah Chambers of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) recently. Mazen Batterjee deputy chairman JCCI was the chief guest. Asif Memon deputy consul geenral of Pakistan, attended as guest of honor.

The program started with the recitation of verses from holy Qur’an by Qari Mohammed Asif. Jaleel Hassan Chairman IEP (Institution of Engineers Pakistan ) conducted the proceedings.

Dr. Abdul Aleem Khan, president EWF, welcomed all guests. He briefed all on the activities of EWF and IEP. He said EWF is committed to Vision 2030 of Kingdom and will play an active role in its goal. He applauded King Salman and his government for the initiative towards development of Kingdom with and integrating the activities in all fields of life.

Dr. S.M. Junaid Zaidi, executive director Commission on Science & Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS), spoke about Pakistan’s innovative system. He said COMSATS is Islamabad-based organization of 24 countries from Asia; Africa and Latin America (which includes China, West Indies, Colombia, Jordan, Tunisia and others) with goal of scientific and research development and working on advancement of professional education among member countries.

He said, « In the past 16 years special emphasis was given to education in Pakistan hence the number of universities teaching staff, doctorates has increased multifold. Higher remuneration to qualified teachers has attracted higher professionals to return to the country after doing higher education overseas.»

Renowned scholar Dr. Mohammad Umer Chapra said many scientific development was made by Muslim and Arab scientists which was basis for today’s scientific advancement. He mentioned Muslim scientists worked in maths, engineering, agriculture, medicine and many other fields beneficial to humanity. In agriculture the produce was matched with demand hence the price of wheat and basic commodities have been kept at reasonable level for 200 years.

He added, when the West was transiting the period of darkness, Baghdad was the center of knowledge and science and students used to come there from the world to acquire knowledge. Muslims not only sought scientific advancement but also took care of moral values and cared for the poor and oppressed people. He said the congregation of millions of Muslims in Haj also an occasion of Peace; interaction; trade and moral values where they meet every year. This way Saudi Arabia always gave message of humanity to the world.

Masroor Elahi Khan, general secretary of EWF, presented Firepass the latest US technology of fire prevention. This technology is based on reducing the Oxygen level to 15-16% instead of 21%) where human beings can safely breathe but no fire can survive. This is possibly the biggest discovery of this century for the safety of human being and investment in terms of buildings; homes and documents. This technology is now available in Saudi Arabia and GCC to extend to safety and security to people and infrastructure.

He said even adverse electrical and other hazards is totally eliminated by this technology and does not require heavy investments e.g. fire sprinkler; pumps; availability of pressurized water etc. Firepass system just need compressors and oxygen reducers to maintain oxygen at level of 15-16% and keep environment 100% safe from fire; clean green environment (no toxic materials).

Mazen Batterjee thanked EWF for organizing the workshop on fire prevention, which can help save thousands of lives and improve safety of human beings and installations.

He said Firepass technology is great discovery and should be reviewed by the engineering community in Kingdom. He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has historical fraternal relationship which with time has grown further. He also praised role of Pakistani engineers in the development of Saudi Arabia.

Asif Hussain Memon suggested EWF to become part of Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to play a role in its development. He thanked Mazen Batterjee for supporting Pakistani engineers and their professional activities.

Shields were awarded to Ambassador Hisham bin Sadiq, Consul General Shehryar Akbar Khan — received by Asif Memon, Mazin Batterjee, Dr. S.M. Junaid, Dr. Umer Chapra, Faisal Asad, Owais Akram and Syed Ehsan ul Haque for supporting the engineering community through EWF activities.