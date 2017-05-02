Excess hunting reason for extinction of Dabb

Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH – Hunting for Uromastyx lizard (Dabb in Arabic) begins in April and continues through June every year as Saudi hunters make use of the hot season when the animal gets out of its hideouts. Saudis often ignore official warning against excessive hunting of Dabb, which faces extinction.

Saudi Wildlife Authority (SWA) has fixed the period for hunting Dabb from the beginning of August till the end of September to ensure its procreation. Dabb is famous in Arabian Peninsula and SWA said the animal was facing extinction due to over-hunting and destruction of its natural habitat.

Many people hunt this animal because of increasing demand and rising prices of its meat, said Al-Hayat Arabic daily. However, doctors have warned against eating Dabb saying it contains a high level of cholesterol. Dabb meat also contains proteins and amino acids.

Uromastyx lizards are hunted either using a gun or catching them by hand while some others use water to kill them. The Interior Ministry has banned hunting the animal using vehicle exhaust or pushing them to water. Most hunters sell the animal to make money.

Hamad Al-Motairy, a fan of Dabb hunting, said many hunters like him do not eat the animal and set them free at the end of their hunting excursion. “Some people kill them and throw them without eating their meat,” he said while speaking to Al-Hayat.

He urged authorities to stop those people who try to destroy the animal as its number has reduced in recent years due to over-hunting. Reproduction of Dabb begins in April and it lays eggs in June and July. Usually a single Dabb lays 40 eggs in a 50-cm hole.

A picture of a truck carrying dead Uromastyx lizards went viral on social media in 2014 and people expressed their anguish over excessive hunting of the animal. Authorities later arrested the culprits in response to angry social response and SWA directive.

The Ministry of Interior has banned hunting of all animals and birds that live in the Kingdom’s wildlife resorts including Umm Al-Qamari island, Reeda, Waool, Mahazat Al-Sayd, Farasan island, Tubaiq, Al-Hurra, Al-Hanfa, Majami Al-Hadhb, Bani Maarid, Taisiya, Jandaliya, Al-Dasam, Jubail, Shada mountains, Shaja and Umm Al-Ramth.

The ministry has instructed the public that they should obtain necessary license from regional governorates for hunting animals and birds during authorized seasons and follow hunting regulations. “People who hunt animals and birds in months other than allowed seasons or use unauthorized devices for hunting would be subject to punishment,” it added.

SWA has found a number of hunting violations including killing of animals and polluting of land, water and environment by leaving hunted animals to decompose. Punishment for violations include a fine of up to SR50,000, imprisonment of not more than 30 days and confiscation of vehicles and materials used for hunting, the Arabic daily reported.