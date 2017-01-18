Expatriates told to register fingerprints of dependents

RIYADH — The Passports Department (Jawazat) has asked expatriates to document their own fingerprints and those of their dependents who are six years of age or above so as not to risk losing the electronic services being provided to them.

The Jawazat warned the expatriates that if they did not hurry up to register their fingerprints and those of their dependents, it will halt their computer records and therefore they will not be able to use any of its electronic services.

The Jawazat said it has established fingerprinting centers all over the Kingdom and supplied them with qualified cadres to make the fingerprinting procedures as quickly as possible.

“The centers have been supplied with advanced equipment and highly qualified manpower to expedite the process of fingerprinting,” it said.

The Jawazat also asked the people who are in the Kingdom on visit visa for various purposes to be strictly committed to the dates of the visa and to leave before it has expired otherwise they would face legal punishment.

“Any person who is currently in the Kingdom on a visit visa will face punishment if he/she delays departure to their respective homes or any other destination,” it said.

According to the Jawazat, the punishment for violators may include imprisonment and fine in addition to deportation.

It also warned the citizens and expatriates to report any of their guests who may prolong his/her stay in the Kingdom beyond the valid time of the visa.

“The citizens on whose sponsorship the violating visitors have come will be imprisoned and fined and the expatriates will receive the same punishment in addition to final deportation,” it warned.