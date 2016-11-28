Expats’ number increases by 12.17%

RIYADH — There has been a 12.17 percent increase in the number of expatriates, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GAS) third quarter survey for this year.
The number of expatriates in the Kingdom reached 11.6 million by mid 2016. In 2015 there were 10.2 million expats in the Kingdom.
A total of 1,419,905 expatriates from various parts of the world arrived in the Kingdom this year, according to GAS data.
The number of female expatriates has increased by about 13.59 percent this year reaching 3,657,643 witnessing a rise of 497,256 over their number the previous year which was 3,160,387.
The number of expatriate men increased by 922,649 in 2016.
Expatriate men at present stand at 8.3 million compared to their number in 2015 which was 7.8 million.
The number of Saudi men and women declined by 693,324 in 2016 reaching 20.7 million from 20.8 million in 2015.
The number of Saudi women decreased by 353,245 at the rate of 3.46 percent going down to 9.8 million in mid-2016 from 10.2 million the same time last year.
Expatriates are occupying 72 percent of jobs in the tourism and hospitality sector against 28 percent Saudis.
The GAS survey showed that the number of unemployed Saudi citizens reached 693,784, of them 254,108 were men and 439,676 women.
The results indicate that the highest rate of unemployment among Saudis was among those who are between 25 years and 29 years of age, i.e. 39 percent of the total unemployed Saudi nationals.
Amazing statistics, but wonder how expatriates population increased when so many companies shut operations and many went on final exit. And how come Saudi population decreased?
Not difficult for them to change figures. After all they are saudies….
Yes I agree with John about the Statistics, GAS did not mentioned about the Female expatriates profession I am sure 90% of which will be House-maid or Cleaning Labour and no Saudi will accept to do that kind of job.
Unbelievable article.. how is that possible? at least around 35k engineers have left and many tech and labors have left, many companies have shut their business, how irrelevant this article is?
Your statistics is concealing more and revealing less.
We should all pray Almighty Allah for Saudi Arabia’s oil price go to normal level and many expatriates get their Rizk . I love this country I am from india and saidi is my second home
Sorry, I can not agree with it as I know practically expats are leaving the Kingdom gradually !!! So, How it is increased ?
Even after going through such a nig influx of expats,the MOL and the Govt is unable to understand the law of “ALLAH”?
This is something seriously wrong mindset.
Sustanance comes from “ALLAH” the almighty to every living thing in the universe which is known to every muslim and more known to the arabs because the Quraan is in Arabic language.
Hope there will be a process of mending in the way “Insha ALLAH”
Don’t issue visa very simple solution.
Statistics make no sense at all. How has Saudi population decreased so rapidly? Expats are leaving the kingdom in the thousands every month, these stats cant be possible. Please provide breakdown, perhaps some of these ‘expats’ might be refugees from Yemen and Syria.
The articles title encourages fear Mongering. SG should move away from such journalism.
It does not seems realistic as only SBG and other mega companies terminated and make final exit for huge number of employees due to shutdown process.
You have no right to complain about an increase in the number of expatriates when they continue to bring more into the country to do jobs they are unwilling to do themselves, such as maids and drivers. It’s like a baby crying when he puts his hand on a hot surface, yet he continues to do it…
Dear All
The statistic estimated may be wrong,during the last Quarter only in our company 60% Expatriates of [India,Pak.& Egyptian]our Group has left on Final Exit,which figures to be 7000.Hence,over all impact of Expats will Reduce instead of INCREASE[12.17%].May be the calculation NOT made by any good Expert..
I believe instead of subtracting they must have added. Statistic figure projected is unrealistic. It’s just expatriate phobia.
Best solution for all these is just one small step in the right direction.
1. close the international/expat schools problem will solved automatically.
Expat population will reduced automatically.
Here in KSA more than 50% expatriates on house driving visa and working in different shops and industries like restaurants even they don’t have driving license but staying in KSA due to citizens.
Government make sure if this kind of visa is misused by citizens have to impose heavy fine should be on sponsor.
Due to this practice now KSA is crowded and things going worst.
Government should take strict action on this.
It can reduce more than 30% expatriates from KSA.