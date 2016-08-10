Expats wake up to new visa fees

JEDDAH — The restructured visa fee for expats, pilgrims and tourists announced on Monday became a hot topic internationally and has sparked a lot of conversations among residents here.
Many expats who spoke to Saudi Gazette applauded the visa fee revision that allows the first entry of Haj and Umrah pilgrims to be free.
“I know Haj is supposed to be done once in lifetime. So the fee for second pilgrimage makes room for those who have not performed Haj,” said Saud Ibrahim, a travel manager in Jeddah.
“We are working toward a strong economy and this move helps strengthen the country. We welcome the move especially when the country has given expats so much more be it subsidized gas or means for a better standard of living,” said Shaji N. Siddiqui, General Manager at Golden Travels in Jeddah.
For large expat families who have children studying or living abroad the revision has thrown up challenges.
“I have three kids studying in India. I used to pay SR200 for each, because they came once a year but now for their exit re-entry I have to pay an additional SR1,100. They come during their summer vacation and that is the only time I can even afford to bring them here. Now from SR600 I am going to have to pay SR 3,300 if they are to stay on my iqama (residence permit).
If I can’t afford to keep up, I think I will have to give up their iqama,” said Syed AbdulRahman, a salesman in Jeddah.
As for multiple trips, the exit re-entry fee will be SR 500 for three months. SR 200 will be charged for each additional month till the validity of residence permit.
The change in structure also included a new SR300 transit fee for passengers traveling through Saudi Arabia.
“For those of us coming from the US or Canada, we were saving money on routes using stop overs in Saudi Arabia, to go back home. But now my family of five will be paying SR1,500 just for transit. I think the ticket prices might go up,” said Jihan Ahsan, an overseas student living in Canada.
Businessmen are worried about the additional cost the increase may incur for expat workers. “It will add cost per employee. I mean SR100 extra if they want to extend their stay. None of the employees here feel it much because the companies are responsible for their travel costs,” said Fahim Ansari, a Saudi businessman in Al-Khobar.
This additional cost of exit re-entry visa fees will hit hard on expat workers for their dependents if it is applied on dependents too, because expats’ earnings are limited comparing Saudis & then there is no option for them to switch off from one low salaried job to another good/high salaried job unconditional same as Saudis can, to escape from this unwanted situation/burden on them, majority expats will try to send their dependents on final exit visas & then they too will try to settle down in some other countries where they can enjoy best or even higher benefits by making similar efforts there in other countries & then there will be a big shortage of skilled or professional workers in Saudi Arabia & in that situation it will be very hard to find a good worker who could accept the offer from any employer within employers’ budget, in other words, employers will have to spend double or triple than what they are paying now.
According to data released by the Kingdom’s Central Department of Statistics and Information (CDSI) at the end of year 2014. There were 20.7 million Saudis, making up 67 percent of the population, while the number of foreigners stood at 10.1 million or 33 percent, following this calculation if expats finally prepares their mind to get final exit visa for their dependents & for them too as well then it will trigger a big losses to the economy of this country, such as about 25 to 30 Billion Riyals annually losses to Labor Office Fees & about 6 to 10 Billion Riyals as Iqama Renewal Fees & then about 40 to 50 Billion Riyals losses to Saudi Insurance Companies, about 60-70 Billion Riyals losses to Saudi Petrol & Transport Industries, about 2.5 to 5 Billion Riyals losses to Saudi Electricity Company, about 6 to 10 Billion Riyals losses to Saudi Telephone Company & then Billions of other losses to Saudi Hospitals & Clinics Owners, Saudi Buildings/Flats Owners, Saudi General Traders, Saudi Consumable Sellers etc.
To avoid all these complications, a good non biased policy should be implemented where both Expats & Saudis are given their rights equally, to live a tension free life & to support this country in the phase of its development instead moving towards complications or to a wrong direction by misunderstanding each other.
Expats have given their good time & their generations to this country, when needed they would never mind to give their lives for this country, because majority of them feel this country as their own country & their home away from home.
Nicely put. I too is planning to final exit together with my family this coming November
Well said and it’s true even I am also planning to send my family as I can’t afford this extra amount of 100/- for every month.
Best step in new visa regime is Free Haj & Umrah for first time, And the step that is hurting us is only exit re entry fee SR 100/- for every month.
This new Visa revision will definitely affect lot of expats who go out of the country for long vacation periods…It will also be burden to the expats whose families would be residing outside Kingdom and will be visiting here once in a year or six months…I think Ministry should kindly consider these issues and try to amend their decision for our convenience if possible.
I have no way but to shift my family to my native country due to increase in Exist Re-entry fees and I am of the considered view that other expat will do the same. Resultantly, sales in the Kingdom will decrease and real estate market will suffer. Already the sale of Malls have decreased due to final exit of the families.
100% correct, thousands of families will suffer & in this recession period KSA market will experience more downfall in every sector
I agree with you. At least the dependents have to be exempted from the revised fee rates.
without wasting time please move to Europe. After 32 years I left Saudi Arabia. I am not facing this problem. Thanks God.
we were expecting that Government will consider to abolish this Exit re-entry visa system but they planned to increase the fee,another financial burden for those whose children used to go their native countries for Higher education.
Kingdome of Saudi Arabia is our 2nd Home. being a sovereign state they got all the rights to make decision about their future covering each and every aspect of life and we being expatriate should second it. Being a well wisher , and strongly believing the policy of appreciation for education, I shall just humbly highlight to the worthy and competent authorities of the Kingdome to please Re-consider the Exit -Entry visa fee revision for genuine students, who has valid proofs of admission aborad . Usually their parents can not afford nor their institutes allow them to come back to Kingdome for more than one time in a year , hence paying 1000 SAR per child extra shall be big concerns for many parents. I am sure this revision shall win over the hearts and minds of many.
The economy of the country will be adversely afftected if the new policy is implemented strictly. Eventually, many expatriates’ seek job out of KSA and send their family members on exit-only visa due to which apartment costs will comes down, markets, airlines, health sector etc. will also be affected. I fear that instead of bringing good, this will brings down the economy.
Thanks Altaf. You have correctly pointed out the facts and an adverse effect over the subject revision of visa fees. Let’s hope, and I strongly believe the subject matter should be looked in and take an appropriate measures in positive direction satisfying the need of the hours from both the directions, kingdom’s economy and instrumental partners in boosting the same.
If I have already performed umrah a number of times in the past, AlhamduLILLAH, and wish to come back, do I have to pay SR2000 for an ‘umrah visa?
This will hurt the umrah agents. It will reduce the number of people going for umrah each year. For a family of four 8000 riyals is a lot.
There are many of us from around the world who perform an annual umrah and at that time
have sittings with the leading Scholars from Makkah and MADINAH. So now this is ruled out..
If my daughter and mother will come only for visit visa i need to pay 6000 for them.
If I will apply again for visit visa for my daughters and mother i need to pay 3000 Sr. each?
Thanks Brother You have pointed every thing really i have thinking seriously about settling my family back to my native place. It will cost us extra burden.
I kindly request the authorities to reconsider their decision, At least the dependents have to be exempted from the revised fee rates.
There is no mention of fees for visit visa. Can anyone enlighten on this.
In my opinion, the new visa policy may have a negative impact on saudi economy.
Single-entry visit visa fee of SAR 2,000
Six-month multiple-entry visit visa fee of SAR 3,000
One-year multiple-entry visit visa fee of SAR 5,000
Two-year multiple-entry visit visa fee of SAR 8,000
Single two-month exit re-entry visa fee of SAR 200 (+SAR 100 for each additional month)
Multiple-entry three-month exit re-entry visa fee of 500 (+SAR 200 for each additional month)
Transit visa fee of SAR 300
Departure visa fee at seaports of SAR 50
Thanks, It means we have to pay SAR 2000 per passport to call parents on visit? They have mentioned 6 months? What if someone applies for 3 months visa?
New fee fr family resident .
is anyone know the fees of visit visa for children below 18 years or 10 years as per revised fees of visa’s in saudi arabia.
Yes I agreed to it Mr altaf khan