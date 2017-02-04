Fanatics of motorsport 1 of 6

By Adele Albanawi

THE rate of traffic accidents in Saudi Arabia reached frightening heights in recent years with an average of one traffic accident occurring every minute, according to statistics disclosed by the traffic authorities. The number of deaths in the Kingdom annually due to road accidents crossed 7,000, in addition to over 39,000 debilitating injuries, the statistics show.

The growing popularity among Saudi teenagers of an infamous pastime known as drifting plays a major role in the rising number of road accidents. The youngsters see drifting as a talent, more than a hobby, and it tolls the bell foreshadowing an increase in accidents in the future.

“Drifting is fun,” said a former drifter who chose to remain anonymous. “I choose drifting as a hobby because there was no alternative for me. I see it as a talent that no one nurtures.”

He added: “The element of adventure and a desire to copy what I see in Hollywood movies in real life made me wanting to do it even more. Also, the feeling of breaking rules and driving without restrictions is what brings all the fun.”

He said some drifters do it because they enjoy breaking the law and having a car chase with the police. “I think arenas for drifting and tournaments for showcasing the skills of drifters in a safe environment will decrease its illegal practice on the streets,” he said.

“Adding activities for the youth in which they invest their time, such as hiking and marine sports, will distract the youth from illegal pastimes,” he added.

Many people have welcomed the suggestions for establishing specific arenas for drifting.

Abdulkareem believes that the youth practice drifting due to an absence of real activities to utilize their free time. “Drifting has become a phenomenon among the Saudi youth. This is because they have lots of leisure which they go to spend unwisely in the absence of interesting activities where they would invest their time usefully,” Abdulkareem said.

“I believe if the General Authority for Entertainment provides the youth with appropriate activities that are relevant to their interests, the incidence of inappropriate and illegal activities will automatically diminish,” he said.

“Officials should take steps to contain the youth by developing new hobbies and creating facilities to help them spend their free time wisely,” Abdulkareem said.

As for drifting, the youths spend most of the day performing these dangerous stunts with their vehicles unsafely in the streets. The authorities should establish multiple arenas in all major cities and towns in order to allow interested people to practice their hobby in a secure environment, he said.

Hassan suggested drifters should go sand dune climbing on desert tracks. “Sand dune climbing is practiced in protected areas where all safety measures are in place. Drifters should follow specified tracks and there should be arenas and tournaments, which should be sponsored by a governmental entity to give an outlet for the energy and skills of the youth. It will also be an opportunity to bring outsiders to these events and possibly foreign investments,” Hassan continued.

“Let us look at this issue from a positive angle. Our youth are extremely talented in hobbies related to automobiles but unfortunately the authorities have banned drifting as it is a disturbance to public order. Islamic jurists forbid this act as sin and sociologists see it as a nuisance. We could find a solution to this problem by creating a proper environment all over the country for the youth to practice their hobbies freely and safely,” he said.

Mohsin pointed out that keeping drifting strictly inside the arenas is a big challenge. “I think establishing arenas is a great idea but the most important thing is the government needs to find a way to have the drifters actually go there to practice their hobby safely, instead of doing it in the streets,” he said.

Othman believes strengthening the rules is another way to fight the illegal activity. “Building dedicated arenas may potentially change the lifestyle of the youth in Saudi Arabia. We are still allowing and encouraging them to practice these dangerous stunts freely. I believe we could toughen the law a bit to strike fear in their hearts and discourage them from performing these ungodly acts once and for all. This of course is not an absolute guarantee that will see any less of these actions in the near future, but a survey by the General Authority for Entertainment could help understand what activities the youth in general and drifters in particular might be interested in,” he said.

The traffic law was amended raising the fines imposed drifters to SR20,000 and the seizure of the vehicle for 15 days in the first instance of the violation. A second-time offender will receive a SR40,000 fine, his vehicle will be impounded and a court will decide whether he should be handed down a prison sentence or not. A third-time offender will see a SR60,000 fine, a potential prison term and the permanent confiscation of his vehicle.