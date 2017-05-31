Father’s lawsuit to get financial aid rejected

Saudi Gazette report

DAMMAM – A Saudi father approached the Personal Affairs Court in the Eastern Province to receive a monthly financial assistance from his children to meet his expenses but the court rejected the case, saying the father did not deserve any financial assistance.

The verdict came after hundreds of alimony cases have bombarded personal affairs courts across the Kingdom, said Al-Madina Arabic daily. An alimony case is usually filed by the wife against father of her children to meet their expenses every month.

In the latest case, the father filed a lawsuit against his two children born from his first wife in order to win a court verdict asking them to pay a certain amount monthly to meet his expenses. The amount was to be determined by the Justice Ministry’s reconciliation committee.

In their reply to the court, the two sons said their father had not shouldered his responsibility toward them when they were children, adding that they spent their childhood with their mother and uncles.

The court then passed the case to the reconciliation committee after it was convinced that the plaintiff did not deserve payment and the children were not financially sound to support him. The committee learned that the main reason for the case was the children’s disrespect for their father.

Hundreds of alimony cases are presented to Saudi courts every year. Last year personal affairs courts issued verdicts on more than 2,600 cases, asking defendants to pay expenses of their wives and children, according to statistics issued by the Justice Ministry

Personal courts in the Makkah region looked into the largest number of alimony cases and issued verdicts on 1,051 cases followed by the Riyadh region with 695 cases and the Eastern Province with 371. Najran region had the lowest number of 12 cases, Al-Hayat daily said.

Speaking on alimony cases, Sultan Al-Mukhlafi, lawyer and legal adviser, said the plaintiff should be financially poor and does not have any job to receive assistance. “If the person is financially sound and has a job, he/she will not deserve financial aid,” he pointed out.

Another condition is that the defendant should have enough money to give assistance and should be one of the plaintiff’s heirs. “It’s a person’s legal duty to spend on his needy children. But if the child has not enough money to live on, the father need not pay for him. If the child has grown up and cannot work to earn a living, the father has to meet his expenses,” Al-Mukhlafi explained.