A festival like no other

Following the announcement of the 2017 King Abdulaziz Camels Festival and with the opening ceremony fast approaching on the March 19, the organizers have not only confirmed over £25 million in prize money for winning camels but have an announced an array of exciting additional entertainment and specially-designed happenings at the festival.

The prize funds and the series of activities are guaranteed to coin the festival’s identity as one of the biggest national celebrations of its kind, both throughout the GCC and internationally. Not only will the festival include initiatives to raise awareness and celebrate core regional cultural and heritage practices, but will also utilize the latest in technologies and creative concepts to offer a one-of-a-kind memorable, and fun-filled festival that’s not to be missed by friends and family locally and from across the globe.

At the core of the festival and all the newly developed activities, remains the much-loved and celebrated camel — with festival organizers announcing that the new slogan for the annual festival is ‘Camels are Civilization’, reflecting the uniting role the camel has played for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia throughout history. Known as ‘the ship of the desert’ – over many centuries and still today camels play an essential role in day-to-day life, both for people throughout the region and beyond.

Economically, politically, socially and within culture, camels are not only referred to throughout ancient religious texts and poetry but are a source of food, drink, transport, a trading pillar, as well as source of pride and loyal friend to man.

The festival recognizes and highlights their importance through an eclectic mix of traditional festive activities, camel competitions and heritage activities along with newly introduced extraordinary and impressive fresh goings-on highlighted below:

Astronomy Zone

Explore other worlds at the Astonomy Dome installation a homage to the use of the stars and cosmic in navigating ones way throughout the desert. A glass dome, equipped with the latest technology and offering the best in telescopes, the instillation allows for astronomy amateurs to stargaze into the night.

Learn about the galaxies, stars and cosmic landscape with special briefings and direction from professional astronomers. Make observations of planets, stars, galaxies and analyze the data to learn how to use the science of astronomy in the desert.

Workshops & Hoyair

the Cartoon Camel

Playing on the name of a baby camel, the festival has introduced an interactive cartoon camel character Hoyair. Hoyair is an honest, respected, loyal, funny and humble character reflecting a likeness to the noble characteristics of a real camel. Hoyair will be present throughout a diverse range of workshops aimed at the younger festival attendees, with the aim of building connections with heritage and culture throughout young generations.

Workshops include painting, Arabic calligraphy, drawing, sculpturing, origami, story telling, theater performances with authentic costumes, camel competition jewelry and cloth accessory design, an authentic camel book library, science experiment including building your own volcano, competitions and much more.

Sanam Exhibition & The Souk

For those in search of some more culture take a stroll through the impressive Souk with over 100 setups, the stalls will include heritage and cultural offerings including; leather, perfumes, spices, tents, artisans, tapestries, traditional food, elaborate decorations. Or for a sense of the history of the festival and camels take a journey through time at the Sanam Exhibition, an engaging exhibition exploring elements in time and the role of the camel. Exhibits include, from the camels’ presence in religious texts, mummification, role as the ‘ship of the desert’, to the relationship between humans and the camel.

Camel Auction and Carnival

Camel auctioning will take place daily using pioneering equipment set within a luxurious and VIP area specially set aside for trading, the latest technology and bank services will be on site to ensure an advanced and seamless approach to camel auctioning. What’s more for those looking to learn more about the camel, or for a go at riding one, head over to the Camel Carnival to see camels in traditional adornment and where professional camel handlers are on hand to aid with top riding and care tips.

£3m Poetry and National Geographic Photography Competition

In celebration of local arts and talent the King Abudulaziz Festival will host a mix of competitions and partnerships relating to and building awareness for the arts, including a £3 million poetry competition. There is a collaboration with National Geographic, who will be hosting a competition for the best festival image captured, as well as an award from the Saudi Art Association for the most beautiful abstract camel painting. — SG