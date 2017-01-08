Field visits confirm success of telecom sector Saudization

RIYADH – Field tours by the ministries involved in the Saudiziation of the telecommunications sector confirmed that 13,197 establishments have successfully implemented the decision.

The ministries conducted a total of 41,879 inspection visits in various regions of the Kingdom to ensure that the Saudization of jobs in the telecom sector is at 100 percent, Al-Riyadh daily reported.

The field visits were carried out by the ministries of labor and social development, interior, municipal and rural affairs, trade and investment, and communications and information technology.

The teams confirmed that 3,081 stores in the Eastern Province adhered to the decision, followed by 2,442 stores in Makkah and 1,957 stores in Riyadh.

Inspection teams transferred 1,809 shops to the sanctions committee, out of 1,983 stores that did not adhere to the decision. These include 500 shops in the Riyadh region, 471 stores in the Eastern Province and 411 stores in Madinah.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development Dr. Mohammed Al-Falih called on the ministry’s clients to cooperate with them and report violations of the Saudization law through the app “Together for Monitoring” or by calling 19911. He said all reports of violations will be immediately dealt with.