Finn among 15 terror suspects held this month

By Mishal Al-Otaibi

Saudi Gazette

Riyadh — Saudi Arabia announced the arrest of 15 terror suspects in the month of May, according to an updated list posted on the Interior Ministry’s Nafethah portal.

Four terror suspects were arrested on Saturday. Two of these suspects are Saudis and the two others belong to India and Finland.

One terror suspect from Syria was detained on Friday. Two Saudi terror suspects were arrested on Thursday. One Saudi was detained on Wednesday. Four suspects — one Saudi, two Egyptians, and a Yemeni — were arrested on Monday. Three Saudis were arrested on Sunday.

All these suspects are currently under investigation, according to the Nafethah portal.

The Ministry of Interior on April 30 announced that it has so far arrested 46 members of a terrorist cell responsible for a deadly suicide attack on the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah and some other terrorist acts.

The arrested terrorists include 32 Saudis, and 14 foreigners belonging to Pakistan, Yemen, Afghanistan, Egypt, Sudan and Jordan, said Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Turki, security spokesman at the ministry.

In February this year, the ministry announced the busting of two hideouts of a terrorist cell in Jeddah.

In a raid on a residential apartment in Al-Nasim district, Hossam Saleh Al-Johani, a terrorist was arrested. The second raid was on a rest house in Al-Harazat District on Jan. 21.

Two Saudi suicide bombers — Khalid Ghazi Hussain Al-Sarwani and Nadi Marzooq Khalaf Al-Mudhyani Enizi — blew themselves up after security forces laid siege to the rest house.