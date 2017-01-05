First batch of King’s guests arrives in Madinah

The first batch of Umrah pilgrims, who are guests of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, arrived in Madinah on Wednesday. Upon arrival at Prince Muhammad International Airport, they were received by a number of senior officials of the Guest Pilgrim Program under the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance. The first batch includes 185 pilgrims. The second batch comprising 35 pilgrims will arrive on Thursday. A total of 220 pilgrims from 15 Asian and African countries will perform Umrah at the personal expense of the King.