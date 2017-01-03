First batch of King’s Umrah guests to arrive tomorrow

RIYADH — The first batch of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman’s guests will arrive in the Kingdom on Wednesday to perform Umrah at the King’s personal expense.

“As many as 220 men and women will be arriving in the Kingdom from 15 countries in Asia and Africa as King’s guests,” said Sheikh Saleh Bin Abdulaziz Al-Asheikh, Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance who is the supervisor of the program.

He said the guests will be prominent Islamic personalities who have rendered good services to Islam and Muslims.

The King every year invites a number of Muslims from various parts of the world to perform Umrah and Haj as his guests.

Al-Asheikh said the guests will be coming from Malaysia, India, Pakistan, Nigeria, Senegal, Chad, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The King also every year invites for Haj about 1,000 Palestinians who are families of the martyrs.