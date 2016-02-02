First EOW in Al Khobar for 2016 conducted

RIYADH — The Philippine Embassy successfully held its 3rd consular outreach mission or “Embassy on Wheels” (EOW) at the Al Majd International School in Al-Khobar, Eastern Province recently.

The Embassy consular team was composed of First Secretary and Consul Mary Jennifer Dingal (team leader), Arturo Arpia, Ms. Francia Ybanez, Emmanuel Galvez and Noly Dulay. Filipino community volunteers from the Eastern Province ably assisted them.

The team was able to process 451 e-Passport applications, 8 passport extensions, 16 lost passport applications, 28 Reports of Birth, 307 notarials, 4 authentications and 12 Travel Documents. The Team was also able to release 1,306 new e-Passports.

Passport Renewal Services on Feb. 6

The Embassy announced that it will conduct a Consular Outreach Mission for passport renewal at the 2nd Industrial City in Riyadh on Feb. 6. The passport renewals are fro male applicants and will be held at the Daawa Islaic Center, 2nd Riyadh Industrial City from 9.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m.

Only 200 male applicants would be entertained and the service will be on a “first come, first served” basis. Applicants are advised to bring their most recent passports for renewal and a photocopy of the data page of their passport as there are no photocopying machines at the venue.

Services in Hafar Al Batin on Feb. 12-13

The Embassy announced that it will conduct a Consular Outreach Mission on Feb. 12-13 to be held at the Ramada Hotel, Hafar Al Batin. The Embassy will provide a full range of consular services to Filipino nationals in Hafr Al Batin and other nearby areas in the North Eastern Province, as follows:

The services include: Passport Services (new/renewal/replacement) Passport Extension, Travel Document Issuance, Notarial and Authentication Services, Civil Registry Services (birth/marriage/death). The team will be at the Ramada Hotel, King Abdel Aziz Street, The Commercial Market, Hafr Al Batin on Friday and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. All applicants for passport renewal will be accommodated based on their previously obtained appointment.

All applicants must personally secure/book an appointment thru the Embassy’s website at: riyadhpe.dfa.gov.ph by using their own e-mail address. A confirmation of an applicant’s appointment will be sent to the same email used in securing/booking an appointment.

Only one (1) appointment booking per applicant is allowed, otherwise, all bookings made under the same name or email address will be invalidated. Appointments made under an alias or fictitious name will also be invalidated.

Appointments for consular outreach services or “Embassy on Wheels” (EOW) will be made available five (5) days before the actual schedule.

All passport applicants must also bring their old passport and a photocopy of their passport’s data page as well as the passport appointment confirmation. Passport application fee for renewal is SR240.00. For other consular services, applicants will be entertained on a “first come, first serve” basis. Applicants must bring a photocopy of their valid passport and other relevant documents.

Guidelines for ePassport validity extension

The Embassy revealed the following conditions have to be met for the extension of validity of ePassports effective January 2016: Death in the family; Medical or legal emergency.

A Filipino citizen who is a permanent resident of a foreign country who is returning to said foreign country needs the relevant supporting documents to be submitted: Death Certificate; Medical Certificate; Subpoena or Notice of Hearing; Valid Employment Contract processed by the Philippine Overseas Employment Agency (POEA) or the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO); Flight Details/Plane Ticket.

An application for a new e-Passport has to be filed simultaneously with the application for passport validity extension. The release of the new passport will either be at the place of application or at the Embassy/Consular nearest the applicant’s place of destination.

Expired passports cannot be extended. Extension may only be given to passport, which are expiring.

Extension is granted only when the issuance of a Travel Document is not possible.

Machine Readable Ready Passports (MRRP/Green) and Machine Readable Passports (MRP) will not be extended or revalidated. Fee for extension of passport is SR 80.00. Duly-accomplished e-Passport Validity Extension Form is downloadable from the Embassy’s official website at: riyadhpe.dfa.gov.ph

Embassy extends 183,484 consular services in 2015

The Embassy in Riyadh extended a total of 183,484 consular services from January to December 2015: In 2015, a total of 64,025 were processed by the Embassy; of which, 61,681 were applications for passport renewal, 1,546 were applications for a new passport and 798 were applications for replacement of lost passport. The Embassy also processed 5,793 passport validity extensions and 123 Travel Documents.

As part of the Embassy’s continuing commitment to serve the Filipinos within its jurisdiction, a total of 42 Consular Mobile Services missions were conducted in 9 cities and municipalities in the Eastern Province, namely, Al Khobar/Dammam, Riyadh Industrial City, Buraidah, Hail, Al Jouf, Al Khafji, Hafar Al Batin, Wadi Dawaser and Jubail.

During the conduct of consular mobile services for 2015, the Embassy rendered a total of 13,433 services. It was able to process 388 new passport applications; 14,180 passport renewals; 109 lost passport applications; 867 passport extensions and 22 Travel Documents. It also processed 388 Reports of Birth; 4,332 notarials and 20 authentications. It was also able to release a total of 13,433 passports. — SG