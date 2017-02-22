First Saudi woman elected to prestigious global boards

Jeddah — Dr. Dina Ahmed Al-Tayeb, assistant professor at King Abdulaziz University in the Faculty of Dentistry, has been elected as a charter trustee for the board of Tufts University and a member of the advisory committee in American Academy of Periodontology.

The only and first Saudi to be elected to the board of Tufts University as charter trustee, Dr. Tayeb will serve a five-year term within the Academic Affairs Committee, according to a press statement issued on Tuesday.

The Academic Affairs Committee of the Tufts University Board considers and advises the board of trustees and the executive committee on current and future matters concerning curriculum, programs, student affairs, certain faculty, emeritus, and other academic appointments, and relations with other academic institutions.

Tufts is a leader in American higher education, distinctive for its success as a moderately sized university that excels at research and providing students with a personal experience.

Dr. Tayeb currently serves on the Tufts Dental Board of Advisors and the Dental Campaign Committee.

“It’s a true pleasure and honor to serve on such distinguished boards such as Tufts University and the American Academy of Periodontology,” said Dr. Tayeb.

“To be the first Saudi invited to the board alongside only two other international selections showcases the level of development we are witnessing on a local and global arena especially in the world of medicine,” she added.