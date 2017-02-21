Foreign ministry’s clarification on money for document attestation

RIYADH – Ambassador Osama Noqali, director of Media Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Monday clarified that the ministry has nothing to do with reports that it is contacting citizens and expatriates asking for money against attestation of some documents and certificates, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He was reacting to reports that that some citizens as well as expatriates have received contacts originating from the ministry’s main telephone number asking for money against ratification of some documents and certificates.

Totally dismissing such contacts, Noqali asserted that the ministry has no relation, whatsoever, with such alleged contacts. “The ministry staff members do not make any such contacts.”

He said that the ministry will pursue the legal course to find out those who are behind such attempts of impersonation and penetration to the ministry’s security.