Four Pakistanis hurt in Houthi attack in Najran

NAJRAN – Four Pakistani nationals were injured by military projectiles fired from Yemen by Houthi militias in the southern Najran region.

Capt. Abdullah Al-Farie, acting spokesman of Civil Defense in Najran, said that the projectiles targeted Najran city.

The injured expatriates were taken to a nearby hospital, he said. – SPA