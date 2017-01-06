Four Yemeni inmates released from Guantanamo land in Riyadh

RIYADH – Four Yemeni nationals released from the US prison camp on Guantanamo Bay in Cuba arrived in the Kingdom Thursday evening, according to the security spokesman for the Ministry of Interior.

The Saudi Press Agency identified the four prisoners who landed at King Khalid International Airport as Muhammad Rajab Abu Ghanem, Salem Ahmad Kanad, Abdullah Yahya Al-Shibli and Muhammad Ali Bawazir.

The Interior Ministry spokesman said the transfer of the Yemeni prisoners to the Kingdom was in line with a directive from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.

Earlier in April 2016, nine Yemenis who were freed from Guantanamo rejoined their families in Saudi Arabia as per the directive of the King following requests by Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi as well as their kin living in the Kingdom in view of the turbulent situation prevailing in Yemen.

The spokesman said families of the released detainees have been informed of their arrival in the Kingdom and all arrangements have been made for their reunion.

The former detainees will be subjected to counseling and rehabilitation programs at Prince Muhammad Center for Counseling and Care in accordance with pertinent regulations, he added.