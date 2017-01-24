France FM in Riyadh to reaffirm partnership

Riyadh — France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday to reaffirm the allies’ “strategic partnership”.

Ayrault, on his first ministerial visit to the Kingdom, “will discuss the main regional issues, particularly the situations in Yemen, Iraq, Libya and Syria”, the French foreign ministry said in a statement.

France’s ties with Saudi Arabia have grown under President Francois Hollande.

Ayrault’s visit coincides with Syrian peace talks in Kazakhstan.

The French minister “will reaffirm the strategic partnership uniting France and Saudi Arabia”, the foreign ministry in Paris said.