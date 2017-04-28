GCC ministers affirm resolve to achieve greater integration

Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — The joint meeting of the ministers of interior, defense and foreign from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states on Thursday affirmed their resolve to move forward towards achieving greater inter-Gulf integration in various fields.

GCC Secretary General Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani said that the meeting discussed major political, defense and security issues with the objective of framing clear visions, strategies and position that contribute to strengthening the Gulf unity in light of the challenges and threats faced by the GCC states in a volatile region.

Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, chaired the meeting.

Al-Zayani said the ministers stressed the keenness of the GCC states to build better relations and extend bridges of cooperation with regional countries so as to contribute to the consolidation of security and peace and the expansion of areas of economic cooperation.

“The ministers also reiterated the determination of the GCC countries to prevent external intervention in their internal affairs or undermine their national unity and trigger sectarian strife, as well as terrorist acts and hostile media campaigns, which constitute a flagrant violation of the principles of good-neighborliness, international law and the Charter of the United Nations.”

The ministers reviewed the efforts exerted at the regional and international levels to combat terrorism and extremist outfits, and issued directives on the recommendations and mechanisms to enhance GCC cooperation and integration in defeating them.

They also praised the international support for the Islamic Coalition against Terrorism. The ministers stressed the importance of concerted efforts by the international community to combat the scourge of terrorism against societies and countries. They affirmed the continued support of the GCC countries for the efforts of the US-led international coalition to fight the terrorist organizations in Syria and Iraq as well as other countries in the region.

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif chaired the 18th Consultative Meeting of the Gulf Interior Ministers. Addressing the meeting, the Crown Prince stressed the importance of enhancing security of the GCC states and peoples in addressing all security challenges surrounding the GCC states.

The meeting discussed ways of enhancing security cooperation among the GCC states as well as expanding continuous consultation and coordination in this field.