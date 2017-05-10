Get rid of expats by 2020, public sector told

By Abdullah Al-Ghamdi
Okaz/Saudi Gazette
RIYADH — The Ministry of Civil Service has asked all ministries and government departments to get rid of all expatriate workers within three years, according to deputy minister Abdullah Al-Melfi.
The ministry said that there were 70,000 expats in the public sector at the end of last year.
“There will be no expatriate workers in the government after 2020,” he told a meeting here on Monday.
The meeting, which focused on the Saudization plan by 2020, was followed by a workshop titled “Job nationalization.”
A number of senior officials from the ministry and HR experts in a number of ministries, departments and universities participated in the meeting and the workshop.
“The complete nationalization of government jobs is an important objective of the National Transformation Program 2020 and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” Malfi said.
The deputy minister said the achievement of NTP and Vision 2030 entails the cooperation of all ministries and government departments.
The workshop began with a detailed report about the present situation of the Saudization process followed by a presentation on the procedures of job nationalization by 2020.
The meeting discussed various difficulties in the nationalization of government jobs and listened to the views and the opinions of the representatives of the ministries and departments on this aspect.
Workers? Employees? Staff? That would mean majority of non gulf Arabs will be losing jobs.
Mr.Abdullah Al-Melfi looks very desperate,let us all wish him all the best in his endeavour.
Seriously get rid of? Use your words more intelligently… Sounding more racist here.
Very unfortunate choice of words, he could have said “we plan to nationalise the public sector 100% by 2020 and we wish to thank all the expatriates for their hard work for the years so we could achieve this goal”
Don’t forget something: the instruction from the deputy minister was not given in In English. So the blame of the bad English word choice should go to the translator, I think. It’s always good to be fair.
I agree. The Writer could have used another statement like “100% Saudization in Public sector”
Nevertheless people have freedom of writing/speaking their hearts out 😉
You are right Mr. Mohammad,but it is unfortunate that a country that is developed by expats and run by expats is terming expats with such draconian words which i am sure the UNHRC and all other international organisations like WTO and ILO should condemn seriously…
In other words, they will be outsourcing departments specially IT, engineering etc. to foreign firms !!!
Why not start now so non arab will start packing their things and go home to their native countries.
just give their hard earned benefits, that’s all…
Please ask the person who most probably wrote this writing for you, to use appropriate words as “get rid” is an offensive word for hardworking expats working in KSA
You have every right to employ whom you want. As Mohammed rightly pointed out you can
say and do it in a more civilized manner. Don’t be racist and ungrateful..
How nice.
Hope it’s for the better… But be sure no expats should clean your roads, houses, toilets, floors, and others low class jobs….. Making your roads, buildings should be 100% saudi makes all LABOR FORCE…. Good luck to this idea, hope it’s for the better…
yes agreed with you brother.
In Health sectors it will not be possible before 20 years at least !!!
Most of the times these articles are picked from Arabic newspapers and translated to English, Misrepresentation of Arabic words happen a lot in English dailies..
Get rid of expats , We are expats not cockroaches
Words depict the mentality “Get Rid off”. Are these expats beggars and living here to eat and sleep doing nothing?
Pathetic racist. shame on you. Expats have done a lot for your country…
Get rid?
Are they pests? Nuisance? Disease? Parasites? HAVE THEY NOT BEEN PART AND CONTRIBUTORS of successes and achievements???
Is it including physician and nurses and doctors, in which ministry there are such huge number of expats, may be education and health, headline is humiliating in any case
Extremely humiliating headline.
I agree with job nationalization but saying “Get rid of expats” seriously humiliating.
Expats are hired through a process and as per labour law…they dont enforce themselves…
I wish the saudi society becomes more engaged and starts to “work” to achieve vision 2030 and NTP 2020…
May ALLAH swt fulfill your goals…
Best of luck…with you all the way…..
Get rid is not an appropriate word. We are the big contributors to the success of this country and they must admit it…
It is the responsibility of the country to find opportunities for their people but need to be respectful to the expats who contributed to build the Kingdom.